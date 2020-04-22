CHISD Launches Longhorn Newsroom

CEDAR HILL, TX – Don’t miss a thing with CHISD’s new website highlighting news from the District. Cedar Hill Independent School District launched the new “Longhorn Newsroom” on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. The site will highlight the District’s news and accomplishments through stories, photos and videos.

CHISD.net/longhornnewsroom will be a one-stop location for engaging content about the District’s 13 campuses and news on everything from features on scholar success to reports directly from the administration and Board of Trustees.

“The CHISD Communications Team has been working diligently to create content that will create a great deal of Longhorn Pride among our scholars, educators and community,” CHISD Chief of Communications & Marketing Tierney Tinnin said. “Our goal in creating this platform is for it to match the quality of professional newspaper and television station websites, with it being specifically Longhorn-centric.”

The Cedar Hill ISD community can expect heart-warming, local stories on scholars, staff, families and programs that are important to the community. The site will also include locally produced videos and messages from Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson.

The Communications Team researched various news sites, both in the public and private sectors, before choosing the Longhorn Newsroom.

