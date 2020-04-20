Cedar Hill ISD Upgrades Security with $126,050 Grant From TEA

CHISD Enhances Security With Grant Money

CEDAR HILL, TX – School safety is a top priority for the Cedar Hill Independent School District.The District is grateful for the Texas Education Agency (TEA), which recently granted CHISD with a $126,050 Notice of Grant Award (NOGA). The funds will boost security enhancement projects that were already underway in the District.

“The grant funds will primarily be utilized to support increased security features at Cedar Hill High School and to improve radio communication on all campuses,” CHISD Deputy Superintendent Kellie Spencer said. “This will allow CHISD to increase campus safety because of infrastructure improvements and better access to real time information through the District.”

This is the first time that CHISD has received this grant, which was made possible by Texas House Bill 3, a school finance bill that was approved during the 86th Texas Legislature last year. “We will be able to complete these security improvements much sooner due to the TEA’s NOGA Grant,” Spencer said.

CHISD conducted surveys of the campus buildings to establish the most pressing needs related to infrastructure. The District determined that access points – locking systems and mobile metal detector items were high priorities.

The two-way radios are an important way for the Cedar Hill ISD Police Department (CHISD-PD) to communicate with the administration at each campus, as well as the central office, located at Cedar Hill Government Center. The grant will allow the district to purchase 50 radios, in order to make this a reality.

These decisions are all integrated into the Campus & District Improvement Plan (CIP/DIP).

