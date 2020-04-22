Ellis County Reports 13 Additional COVID-19 Cases

April 22, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of thirteen additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County. This increases the countywide total to 124 cases of COVID-19.

These thirteen cases of COVID-19 include a 55 year-old male and 54 year-old female resident of Ennis, a 48 year-old female of Glenn Heights, a 21 year-old female and 50 year-old female resident of Midlothian, a 63 year-old male resident of Ovilla, and residents of Waxahachie including a 19 year-old female, 41 year-old female, and a 46 year-old male.

As of this evening, four of the additional cases of COVID-19 are from Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility in Waxahachie. These cases include a 62 year-old male, 72 year-old female, 83 year-old female, and an 85 year-old male resident. This increases the total number to 14 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at Legend Oaks.

Overall there are 60 active cases in Ellis County, 60 recovered cases and four deaths. If you are looking for COVID-19 testing in Ellis County we have them online.

Currently, there are 200 of 254 counties in Texas reporting COVID-19 cases,

• 216,783 tests have been completed in Texas

• 21,069 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Texas with 543 deaths and 7,341** recoveries (recoveries are estimated)

Ellis County reports on COVID-19 cases as they are delivered to our Local Health Authority by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). It is important that Ellis County residents remember that COVID-19 is present in our community. The seriousness of taking precautions cannot be overstated. We must all remain vigilant and take the necessary precautionary measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

