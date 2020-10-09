Cedar Hill Schedules Football Game at Aledo for October 16

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) It’s way too early in the season to know how many games COVID-19 will impact, but we know flexibility is key. When the Midlothian Heritage Homecoming game was canceled at the last minute, MISD Athletics called an audible and was able to add Mesquite Poteet.

When the #12 Longhorns’ home opener was canceled on Friday against #5 Allen due to COVID-19, Cedar Hill didn’t want to go two weeks without a game before the District 11-6A opener against Mansfield Lake Ridge on September 23.

The Cedar Hill High School Football Team always tries to schedule the best non-district opponents in preparation for the season.

“That’s the Cedar Hill Way,” Longhorns head football coach Carlos Lynn said.

When the #12 Longhorns’ home opener was canceled on Friday against #5 Allen due to COVID-19, Cedar Hill didn’t want to go two weeks without a game before the District 11-6A opener against Mansfield Lake Ridge on September 23.

So, the CHISD Athletic Department worked diligently to find a September 16 opponent.

It wouldn’t be easy to find any opponent, let alone one as formidable as Allen.

But the Longhorns (1-0) managed to schedule a trip to defending 5A State Champion, Aledo (2-0). The nine-time state champion Bearcats are ranked #2 in Class 5A, Division II with victories over Weatherford and Frisco Lone Star this season.

“This is an important non-district game for us,” Lynn said.

On Thursday, the Cedar Hill Junior Varsity Team will host Aledo, and the Freshman Team will visit Aledo.

Whether it’s competing on the football field, the tennis court or the volleyball court, adapting to last minute cancellations will be key to high school sports as we navigate this pandemic.

Save

Comments

comments