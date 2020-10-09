2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Canceled Due To COVID-19

And the hits just keep coming, festivals canceled, parades canceled, Friday night football games canceled and now the 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has been canceled. Reactions to the news range from “heartbreaking” to others expressing gratitude for making the decision with public health in mind. Others asked why would they cancel this event when NFR and surrounding events are headed to Ft. Worth in the coming weeks.

From the Ft. Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Facebook Page:

Due to the ongoing threat of COVID-19 the 2021 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has been canceled. Consultations with infectious disease and public health professionals indicate the Stock Show would rank as a “very high risk” for the spread of COVID-19. This was a painful decision that was not made lightly.

Each show and competition represents what is unique and important for every participant and guest. Consequently, the decision was made to cancel all FWSSR events and features as opposed to allowing some to be held at the expense of others.

We know this decision is very disappointing to our loyal exhibitors, competitors, and guests. We share in your disappointment but pledge to do our part in the effort to defeat COVID-19 and be ready to host the best Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo in 2022.

“I join the countless number of fans of the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo in their disappointment over this year’s cancellation. The FWSSR is a beloved tradition that holds a special place in Fort Worth history. However, I am confident that the Board of Directors’ decision to cancel this year’s event was made in the best interest of all fans and participants. The FWSSR attracts visitors from around the globe, and the Stock Show in particular does not allow for adequate social distancing. I appreciate the FWSSR Board’s leadership and look forward to making the 2022 event the best one yet.” – Mayor Betsy Price

There’s so much preparation that goes into a stock show and rodeo, including time, energy and money invested by kids looking to auction their animals for scholarship funds. Hopefully the community or local organizations can come together and find a way to help those impacted by this decision.

