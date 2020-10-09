Ellis County Judge Requests Abbott Reopen All Businesses 100%

Judge Todd Little “We Must Resume Life Now!”

With consultation from the Local Health Authority Dr. Leigh Nordstrom and following the

science and data, Ellis County Judge Todd Little has announced he will file the required

requisite forms with TABC in accordance with GA-32 to reopen bars, breweries, wineries, and similar establishments.

On Wednesday, October 7, Governor Greg Abbott issued Executive Order GA-32 granting

County Judge’s – in hospital regions with low COVID-19 hospitalizations – the ability to opt their county into opening bars at up to 50% capacity beginning October 14th, provided they assist in enforcing health protocols.

In addition, the Governor’s Executive Order increases the occupancy levels for all business establishments other than bars to 75%. However, Judge Little says that’s not enough and is requesting 100% for all businesses across Texas.

“It’s past time for businesses to be wide open for Texans to enjoy life as we once knew it! I am requesting Governor Abbott fully reopen all businesses to 100% capacity,” said Ellis County Judge Todd Little. “Our businesses have sacrificed way too much. Texans have shown they can safely return to work and school. We must resume life now!

Judge Little Exposed To COVID-19

By the way, on Wednesday Judge Little shared that he was exposed to COVID-19 and took a test receiving a negative result. “Last week I was exposed to a county employee who tested positive for COVID-19. I took a nasal swab test (which wasn’t as bad as expected) and the results were negative. We have begun the decontamination process at the Ellis County Courthouse to keep all guests and staffers safe.””

Judge Little did not mention whether or not he would quarantine for fourteen days as the CDC recommends. Per the CDC, “Most workplaces should follow the Public Health Recommendations for Community-Related Exposure and instruct potentially exposed employees to stay home for 14 days, telework if possible, and self-monitor for symptoms.”

“We have successfully come together and flattened the curve for our healthcare providers, our local hospitals have never reached full capacity, and we now have adequate PPE on standby,” said Judge Little. “We don’t need new mandates. It is not the function of government to deprive citizens of civil liberties, but of every Texan to utilize sound judgement and personal responsibility on how they live their everyday lives.”

According to Worldometers, Ellis County has had a total of 4,536 COVID-19 cases, currently has 77 active cases and has 70 deaths. They show Ellis County has conducted 47,212 COVID-19 tests-their data is from Texas DSHS. In contrast, Ellis County’s data from THT is showing as of 10/8/2020: 168 active cases, 4,624 total coronavirus cases and 39 deaths in the county.

