New Security Guidelines For CHISD Athletic Events

CHISD Releases New Guidelines for Cedar Hill HS Athletic Events

(Cedar Hill, TX) The Cedar Hill ISD Police Department is updating its security procedures for athletic events held at Cedar Hill High School gym. These guidelines include the CHISD clear bag policy, and go into effect immediately. New security measure are going into effect across DFW area schools following this weekend’s shooting at a basketball game between South Oak Cliff and Kimball High Schools.

New Cedar Hill High School Athletic Events Guidelines:

All high school students must have their student ID to be admitted to athletic events at Cedar Hill High School gyms.

All middle school scholars and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

No backpacks, bags or purses will be permitted. Attendees must follow the clear bag policy.

More administrators and police officers will be present.

All guests will pass through metal detectors available at scheduled athletic events.

All students must be off the premises 30 minutes after a school-related activity ends; please plan accordingly.

CHISD Clear Bag Policy

“These changes are effective immediately, said CHISD Chief of Police James Hawthorne. Ensuring public safety during events on our campuses is our number one priority, implementing the clear bag policy at our indoor athletic events is the latest layer in our ongoing efforts to improve safety. We ask our fans to become familiar with the clear bag policy and to know before you go.”

Officers will use a wand to inspect diaper bags quickly so parents can bring their babies and their bags. Purses, bags, and backpacks will not be allowed inside the gymnasium. Wristlets and wallets smaller than 6″ x 4″ are permissible. An exception for medically necessary equipment will be made upon inspection. Clear totes, plastic storage bags, and small clutches are allowed inside the gymnasium.

