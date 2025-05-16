World’s Largest Fire Truck Pull in Duncanville Benefits Special Olympics Texas

Facebook

The World’s Largest Fire Truck Pull returns to Duncanville to benefit Special Olympics Texas Saturday, May 31. The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office and Duncanville Police Department host the 16th anniversary of the Fire Truck Pull in Armstrong Park/Kidsville Park in Duncanville.

Prizes for Winners in Four Categories

Participants are invited to play tug of war with a fire truck in support of Special Olympics Texas athletes. Prizes are awarded for first, second and third place winners in four categories for this family-friendly, fun event for all ages. The categories are Fastest Public Safety Team; Fastest Civilian Team; Fastest Youth Team; and Fastest Financial Institution.

Sponsor opportunities range from $300 to sponsor a fire truck pull team to $7,500 for a presenting sponsorship. Teams must consist of exactly 12 people, and will not be allowed to participate with fewer than 12. To qualify as a Public Safety team, there must be at least six first responders on the team.

Fire Truck Pull in Duncanville Event Details

Registration for the Fire Truck Pull starts at 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. The first pull is scheduled for 10:15 a.m., and an awards program follows the fire truck pulls.

Registration is $300 per team of 12, or $25 per individual. Online registration forms and more information are available at sotx.org/firetruckpull.

For more details, please contact Jordan Bacus at jbaccus@sotx.org or 817-751-8867, or Doug Sisk at Douglas.Sisk@dallascounty.org or 214-653-3465.

Fire Truck Pull a Law Enforcement Torch Run Event

The Fire Truck Pull is a Law Enforcement Torch Run® event. The Law Enforcement Torch Run is Special Olympics’ largest grassroots fundraiser and public awareness vehicle. Special Olympics athletes and Law Enforcement Torch Run officers carry the Flame of Hope at the Opening Ceremonies for Special Olympics competitions around the world.

Special Olympics is the world’s largest sports organization for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, providing year-round training and activities to 5 million participants and Unified Sports partners in 172 countries.