Methodist Midlothian Earns Pathway to Excellence Designation

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center has been officially designated a Pathway to Excellence® organization by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). They join a distinguished group of healthcare institutions that are recognized for creating exceptional environments where nurses feel empowered, supported, and valued.

This prestigious designation reflects Methodist Midlothian’s ongoing commitment to a healthy work culture. A culture where nurses have a voice in decision-making and policy, and where clinical excellence thrives. Research shows that Pathway-designated organizations experience higher nurse satisfaction, lower turnover, and improved patient outcomes.

“This designation is a powerful reflection of the compassion, professionalism, and excellence that our nurses bring to our patients and community each day,” said Brooks Williams, MSN, RN, CENP, Vice President of Nursing and Chief Nursing Officer at Methodist Midlothian. “Being named a Pathway to Excellence organization is not just a badge of honor — it affirms our commitment to supporting our nurses and creating an environment where they can flourish.”

As a Pathway-designated hospital, Methodist Midlothian leads the way in strengthening the future of healthcare by prioritizing patient safety, nursing leadership, and quality care delivery.

Methodist Health System

A faith-based organization, Methodist Health System has a Mission to improve and save lives through compassionate, quality healthcare. For nearly a century, Dallas-based Methodist Health System has been a trusted choice for health and wellness. Methodist has a network of 12 hospitals (through ownership and affiliation) with nationally recognized medical services, such as a Level I Trauma Center, multi-organ transplantation, Level III Neonatal Intensive Care, neurosurgery, robotic surgical programs, oncology, gastroenterology, and orthopedics, among others. Methodist is affiliated by covenant with the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church and provided more than $182 million in charity care in fiscal year 2023 and an Aa3 Moody’s credit rating. Additional information is available at MethodistHealthSystem.org.