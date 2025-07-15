National Mango Board Brings Joy Ride Tour to HEB Mansfield

Joy Ride Tour to Mansfield H-E-B
Photo courtesy National Mango Board

The National Mango Board brings its popular “Joy Ride” tour featuring fresh mangos to Mansfield and other DFW H-E-B stores in August. The Joy Ride Tour will be at the Mansfield H-E-B, 1670 E Broad Street, Aug. 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. It will also visit H-E-B stores in Melissa, McKinney and Burleson.

Designed to engage and educate consumers about the joy of fresh mangos, the experience will feature an orange carpet entrance, interactive photo ops, live activations and giveaways. Visitors can also enjoy complimentary sampling cups of ripe, juicy mangos served with a variety of toppings such as coconut flakes, honey, chocolate sauce, and Tajín® Clásico and Tajín® Twist.
DFW “Joy Ride” Schedule:

New this year, Tajín® is proud to be the official partner of “Joy Ride.” A tasty blend of mild chili peppers, lime and sea salt, Tajín® is one of the most popular toppings for fresh mangos, complementing the sweetness with spice and becoming a viral sensation online.

National Mango Board Director

“We had such success with ‘Joy Ride’ last year and are excited to continue the campaign to further share the incredible taste and versatility of fresh mangos in a fun, educational and interactive environment,” said Ramón Ojeda, executive director at the National Mango Board. “Consumers can expect unforgettable, delicious experiences while learning about fresh mango recipes and the many nutritional benefits of the superfruit.”

“Joy Ride” tour heads to the Dallas area Aug. 22 through 24. The tour will visit high-traffic locations in Texas, including retailers like H-E-B. The tour promises unforgettable experiences for mango enthusiasts of all ages. For the full schedule, visit Mango.org/Mango-Joyride.

Join Joy Ride Online

Those who can’t join in person can still join the fun online. A digital component of the campaign invites fans to visit the National Mango Board’s Instacart brand page to access a special coupon and enjoy the sweet taste of mango from the comfort of home. Social media influencers will amplify the excitement online, with creators sharing mango-inspired content and encouraging their audiences to join the celebration.

As a flavorful fruit with vitamins and fiber, mangos are a delicious and nutritious treat. To learn more about the National Mango Board, visit Mango.org.

The National Mango Board is an agriculture promotion group supported by assessments from both domestic and imported fresh mangos. The board’s vision, for mangos to move from being an exotic fruit to a daily necessity in every U.S. household, was designed to drive awareness and consumption of mangos in the U.S. marketplace.

 

