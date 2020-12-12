DeSoto ISD Libraries Create Virtual Countdown to Christmas

Nurturing Students’ Love for Reading

DESOTO – When COVID-19 prompted schools to shift to a remote or hybrid learning model, it inspired DeSoto ISD Libraries to open more virtual space for students to nurture their love for reading. DeISD school librarians are now taking the initiative to encourage our students to continue reading over the holidays, by creating a ‘Countdown to Christmas virtual reading room for students and the community to enjoy holiday stories anytime they choose.

“The virtual setting drove the idea and concept for this project. We are always looking for new ways to share books and other resources with our students that will encourage them to continue to read,” said DeSoto ISD Librarian Diana Frazier.

Patrons enter the animated snowy, holiday-themed virtual reading room, and choose stories read aloud by various DeSoto ISD leaders and staff along with members of the public library and community.

Frazier said, while this experience is festive, it has a deeper purpose.

“The main goal of this project is to promote literacy on an interface that will entice students to participate,” said Frazier. “This is our opportunity to model for students and show them the importance of reading.”

To enjoy a holiday story, please click the Countdown to Christmas link.

