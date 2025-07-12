Burger King® Introduces BBQ Brisket Whopper®

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Let’s get one thing straight: in Texas, brisket isn’t just food—it’s a way of life. And now, Burger King is tipping its crown to that smoky, slow-cooked obsession with a Whopper that’s built for BBQ lovers and burger fanatics alike. Meet the BBQ Brisket Whopper—the first flame-grilled masterpiece from BK’s brand-new “Whopper by You” platform, where guests (yes, YOU) call the shots.

Forget celebrity meals—BK knows the real stars are in the drive-thru and at the counter, customizing their burgers like pitmasters perfecting their rubs. That’s why the BBQ Brisket Whopper is packed with everything Texans crave: tender, slow-cooked brisket, crispy onions, melty American cheese, golden BBQ sauce, and all the classic Whopper fixings—lettuce, tomato, creamy mayo—stacked high on a ¼ lb.* flame-grilled beef patty. Want all that big flavor in a smaller bite? It’s also available as a Whopper Jr.

“As the brand known for ‘Have It Your Way®,’ we want to continue letting our Guests tell us what they want – and when it comes to our iconic Whopper sandwich, they have a lot of ideas,” said Joel Yashinsky, Chief Marketing Officer, Burger King US&C. “We’re excited to kick off the ‘Whopper by You’ platform with the BBQ Brisket Whopper, a flavor profile that our Guests requested and we are very excited to answer with an overwhelming ‘You Rule’!”

The “Whopper by You” platform is your backstage pass to burger innovation. Fans can submit their ultimate Whopper creations—from spicy remixes to over-the-top cheesy builds—and possibly see them featured on the menu. As a tasty bonus, your first Whopper creation scores you a random Royal Perks reward: Plus, with your first “Whopper by You” creation, Guests can redeem*** a special Royal Perks offer assigned at random – ranging from $0.01 Whopper sandwich each week for a year to free hamburgers, cheeseburgers, or Whopper Jr. sandwiches with purchase, and more.

Mark your calendar: starting July 15, head to BK.com/WBY to dream up your Whopper and maybe even make Burger King history.

Whether you’re a BBQ brisket devotee, a burger boss, or just hungry for something new, the next iconic Whopper could have your name—and your flavor—on it.

*Available for a limited time at participating U.S. locations, while supplies last.

**Royal Perks account required. Must be 18+. Full terms at bk.com/wby.

*Weight based on pre-cooked patty.