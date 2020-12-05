Cedar Hill Longhorns Defeat Waco Midway, 58-7

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill High School Football Team closed out the regular season with a resounding 58-7 victory over Waco Midway on Friday night at Longhorn Stadium.

Cedar Hill (7-1, 5-1) quickly jumped out to a 21-0 lead on a pair of touchdown passes from senior quarterback Kaidon Salter, a University of Tennessee commit, who also rushed for a touchdown.

Salter surpassed 2,000 total yards in the season finale; he has 18 passing touchdowns and nine rushing touchdowns this season.

Earnie Moore caught his first touchdown pass of the season, and Julian Austin had his first career two-touchdown game.

Salter passed for 80 yards, and second team quarterback Cedric Harden Jr. took over in the second quarter, passing for 43 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 88 yards and a score. It was the sophomore quarterback’s first multi-touchdown game of the season.

Cedar Hill outgained the Panthers (2-8, 2-5) 516 to 286, including 420-88 on the ground, as the Longhorns capitalized on three Midway turnovers and picked up 26 first downs.

The Longhorns, who finished second in District 6A-11, will host Bryan (6-2) in the bi-district round of the UIL Class 6A playoffs at 7 p.m. next Friday at Longhorn Stadium.

Undefeated At Home Since 2017 (Regular Season)

Cedar Hill is 14-3 at Longhorn Stadium in the Carlos Lynn Era, which began in 2017. They were 3-0 this season and haven’t lost a regular season home game since 2017. Lynn has a chance to win his 30th game as CHHS head coach next week.

The 58 points were a season-high for the Longhorns, and their highest point total since a 63-point output at Waxahachie last September. The Longhorns averaged 54.3 points in three games against Midway, dating back to the 2012 playoffs.

The Longhorn Defense held an opponent to 10 points or less for the third time this season.

Cedar Hill, ranked eighth in Dave Campbell’s Football Texas Class 6A and 21st nationally by maxpreps.com, improved to 15-1 in regular season finales since 2004.

