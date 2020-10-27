Cedar Hill ISD Honored for Financial Reporting

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District was honored for the second consecutive year for financial reporting, by the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA). The specific award was a “Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting” for the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report (CAFR) for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2019.

“Cedar Hill ISD continues to be a fiscally responsible school district that adheres to all of the state and national standards,” CHISD Superintendent Dr. Gerald Hudson said. “We are grateful for the efforts of Chief Financial Officer Gilberto Prado and his team for ensuring attention to detail with everything related to school finance.”

The CAFR has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the CAFR.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.

According to the GFOA, 542 school districts across the nation received the honor the last time it was presented, including 80 from the state of Texas. That means only 6.4 percent of school districts in Texas received this honor.

To receive the award, applicants must comply with a series of eligibility requirements and submit an application.

“While the finance team is honored to be recognized, it would not be possible without the support of the Board, the Superintendent and the Executive Team Leaders,” Prado said. “The recognition is an attestation to very high standards we practice on a daily basis to ensure the very best financial management of our limited resources and the commitment to transparency to our stakeholders.”

