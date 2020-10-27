Doing Business in Duncanville, a National Planning Month Event

The Duncanville Planning Division continues its month-long celebration of National Planning Month with the October 30, 2020 “Coffee and Pastries with a City Planner” event.

The theme for 2020’s event is “Doing Business in Duncanville,” which will give small business owners, entrepreneurs looking to start a new business in the city, real estate agents and developers an opportunity to learn the development process in Duncanville. This game-style format will be a fun way to learn how to start a business in the City of Duncanville and answer questions regarding zoning, permitting, fire code and building.

Come meet the city’s development, Economic Development and Chamber of Commerce teams while enjoying coffee or juice and a pastry.

This is going to be an informative event held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the D.L. Hopkins Senior Center located at 206 James Collins Blvd., Duncanville, Texas 75116.

For more information or to RSVP contact Athena Seaton, Planning Technician, at [email protected] or 972-780-3878.

Save

Comments

comments