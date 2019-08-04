Dr. Gerald Hudson Named Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent

New Cedar HIll ISD Superintendent Named

Dr. Gerald Hudson was hired as the new Superintendent of Cedar Hill ISD at a special called meeting of the board of trustees July 23. Dr. Hudson, a Dallas native who most recently served as superintendent of Jasper ISD, and Cedar Hill ISD Board President Cheryl Wesley signed a four-year contract that became effective immediately.

Dr. Hudson was named as the sole candidate for the position 21 days before the board meeting, which was open to the public. The search for a new Cedar Hill ISD Superintendent had been ongoing since the resignation of Dr. Billy Snow last March. The community was invited to attend a welcoming reception to meet Dr. Hudson from 5:15 to 7 p.m. in the Cedar Hill Government Center’s first floor lobby.

“This is a great day for Cedar Hill ISD students, staff and the entire community. The board of trustees were unanimous in our selection of Dr. Hudson because he is well-respected among his peers and is a proven educational leader who will take our district to the next level,” said Trustee President Cheryl Wesley.

“He has a history of fostering strong relationships in the community and will bring innovative ideas that our scholars and staff can benefit from. We are eager to start the new school year under Dr. Hudson’s leadership,” added Wesley.

Dr. Gerald Hudson Education & Career

After graduating from Texas Tech University with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics, Dr. Hudson earned a master’s degree and a doctorate in education administration from Texas A&M University-Commerce. Hudson began his career as a math teacher in Garland ISD. He also served as assistant principal at Naaman Forest High School and Hudson Middle School. Hudson then served as principal of Lakeview Centennial High School College and Career Magnet. He was named area director, supervising 20 campuses and more than 11,000 students. Dr. Hudson most recently served as Jasper ISD Superintendent for two years.

“Cedar Hill ISD is a district that exemplifies dedication to its scholars and is focused on their success. I believe through continuous academic improvement, all CHISD schools will sustain and grow its reputation of providing inspiring learning environments. I am excited to hit the ground running, connect with students and engage our community in the education of all Longhorns,” said Dr. Hudson.

“I bring leadership and academic experience from both rural and urban districts; my outside perspective of the district will also be an asset as I lead Cedar Hill ISD,” Hudson added. “Time is always a challenge. We want solutions and change overnight, but it takes time to create processes and implement them with fidelity. Our greatest opportunity is to trust the work we do for our students. For any dream our scholars have, it is our responsibility to make that a possibility.”

