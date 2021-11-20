Cedar Hill Football Defeats Tyler Legacy To Win Area Championship

Facebook

Defense wins championships is more than just an adage for the Cedar Hill High School Football Team.

The Longhorns (8-4) defeated Tyler Legacy (6-6) in the Area Championship for the second straight season. This year, Cedar Hill won 21-7 over the Red Raiders at Globe Life Field in Arlington.

Cedar Hill will face Bridgeland (10-2) at 2 p.m. next Saturday (November 27) at Waco ISD Stadium.

Cedar Hill has won four consecutive games, and they’ve held opponents to a total of 22 points over the past three games.

Bridgeland, just northwest of Houston, has also won four consecutive games. The Bears are coached by David Raffield, the coach of Cypress Falls in 2006 when Cedar Hill defeated them in the 2006 State Championship Game. Bridgeland’s quarterback is Texas A&M commit Conner Weigman.

The winner will play Rockwall Heath or Tomball on December 3 or 4 in the Regional Semifinals.

On Saturday, the Longhorns’ offense was powered by its juniors. Jaylen Jenkins had 14 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown, along with three receptions for 33 yards.

Cedar Hill junior quarterback Cedric Harden Jr. had 17 carries for 55 yards and two touchdowns. He now has 25 touchdowns on the season (16 rushing, nine passing). Senior running back Robert Richardson had 15 carries for 69 yards.

The Longhorns outgained Legacy, 272-216 and had just one turnover to Legacy’s two.

The Longhorns won their third consecutive game and kept an opponent out of the end zone for the second time this season.

Cedar Hill head football coach Carlos Lynn improved to 43-16 at Cedar Hill, including 8-3 in the postseason.

Cedar Hill improved to 1-1 at Globe Life Field, home of MLB’s Texas Rangers and 4-2 in games played in Arlington since the beginning of the 2020 season.

District 6A-11 is 6-1 in the playoffs with Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Duncanville each advancing to the Regional Quarterfinals for the second straight season.