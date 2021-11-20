Target Black Friday Deals In Store & Online Start Tomorrow

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Are you waiting for Black Friday before you start your holiday shopping? What’s on this year’s wish list? Here’s a look at some of Target’s Black Friday deals.

Remember all Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. Most stores will reopen at 7 a.m. local time on Black Friday, Nov. 26, of course you can shop Target.com anytime.

Right now you can score Beats Solo3 Headphones for $99.99 (regularly $199.99)

Target Black Friday Week Deals run Sunday through Saturday, Nov. 21-27

Apple savings of up to $60 on Apple Watch and AirPods (Apple watch Series 3 GPS starts at $169.99, Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399.)

When you purchase $100 or more in Apple Gift Cards, you’ll get a $15 Target gift card.

Buy one, get one 50% off on select toys from Marvel, Beyblade, Play-Doh and more

$299.99 Element 65 4K UHD Frameless Roku Smart TV (reg. $649.99)

Free $50 gift card with purchase of Oculus Quest 2 Virtual Reality Headset

$249.99 Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum (reg. $379.99)

$99.99 PowerXL Air Fryer Square Dual Basket (reg $199.99)

Ten Nintendo Switch games including: including Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening, Super Mario Maker 2, and more are $39.99 each.

Up to 30% off on sleepwear for the family

30% off beauty gift sets

Target will add even more Black Friday deals from Nov. 25-27

30% off outerwear and cold weather accessories for the family

Up to 50% off select kitchen, living and dining room furniture

50% off boots for the family

New TV offers with savings up to 30% on TVs and TV accessories

20% off select Baby Alive dolls

Target App Expands Convenience Options

Also, as an added convenience Target has added the Forgot Something option on the Target App, so you can easily order more items after a Drive Up or Order Pickup order has been placed. This means you can still pick everything up at once.

With items frequently going in and out of stock, there’s also a Backup Items option, where you can designate a secondary, backup item option for food and beverage pickup on Target.com or in the Target app.

Drive Up and Order Pickup are free and contactless, and orders are ready in just a couple of hours.