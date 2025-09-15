Sunset High School Celebrates Centennial in September

Facebook

Sunset High School celebrates its Centennial in September, culminating in a jam-packed weekend Sept. 18-20. Duncanville resident and Alumni Association President Donna Johnson Warner (1968) said weekend activities for their 100-Year anniversary kick off Thursday with a pep rally at the high school, followed by a varsity football game at Sprague Stadium.

Organizers have received enthusiastic support from Sunset Principal David Lee and faculty, students, and alumni, and expect good attendance for this weekend’s activities, she said. An alumni social will be held Friday night in the Sunset HS gym. Saturday activities include a parade on 10th Street; a ribbon-cutting at the Competition Gym entrance; and a Centennial Showcase in the auditorium at 12:30 p.m.

Sunset High School Centennial

Sunset HS opened Sept. 21, 1925 as the second high school to open in Oak Cliff, with 39 teachers and 1,400 students. On May 28, 2014, Sunset HS was designated a Dallas Landmark by vote of the Dallas City Council. In April, 2015, the Texas Historical Commission named Sunset HS a Texas Historical Landmark.

Additional officers and board members of Sunset Alumni Association are VP/Treasurer Dixie Thomas Laney (1966); and Directors Doris L. Murphy (1970); Ed Hilscher (1962); and E. John Ward (1962). The association hosts monthly networking events at an Oak Cliff restaurant, and raises funds year-round to award grants to support a variety of school programs. To learn more, please visit SunsetAlumniDallas.com.

Centennial Weekend Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 18: Pep Rally at Sunset HS Competition Gym welcomes alumni to boost Bison spirit for the big game. Sign in at 2:30 p.m. at Main Entrance on 10th Street. 7 p.m. kickoff for Varsity Football Game at Sprague Stadium. Alumni will be recognized during pre-game and halftime performances. Tickets available at Gofan.co.

Friday, Sept. 19: Centennial Alumni Social with music and dancing from 7-10 p.m. in Sunset HS gym. Park in Competition Gym lot.

Saturday, Sept. 20: Sunset Athletics and Activities Parade on 10th Street at 8:45 a.m. Spectators welcome. Purple Ribbon Cutting ceremony and program at Competition Gym entrance at 9:30 a.m.

100 Years, One Herd: View memorabilia and purchase alumni apparel, Sunset HS doors open at 10 a.m. The Centennial Showcase in the school auditorium starts at 12:30 p.m. with performances, guest appearances, and more.

Sunset High School is located at 2120 W. Jefferson Blvd. in Dallas Oak Cliff. For more information about the weekend’s activities, please visit SunsetAlumniDallas.com.