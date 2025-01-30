Clay’s Color Crew Brings Valentine’s Crafts to Merrifield Elementary Jan. 31

Facebook

Walmart Partners with Colin Simmons Foundation “Clay’s Color Crew” to bring Valentine’s Day Crafts to a Duncanville ISD Special Needs Class. Walmart and Colin Simmons, co-founder of Clay’s Color Crew Foundation, will surprise and delight students at Merrifield Elementary in Duncanville ISD with a donation of various craft and art supplies and a Valentine’s craft party. A ceremonial check presentation to the charity will also be included in the program.

A back-to-back state champion from Duncanville High School and standout freshman defender for the University of Texas, Colin Simmons is partnering with Walmart and Clay’s Color Crew Foundation to bring joy and creativity to local communities. Together, they’re delivering arts and crafts supplies and hosting a special Valentine’s Day craft event for families.

Colin Simmons & Clay’s Color Crew

Simmons, who co-founded Clay’s Color Crew alongside his mom, Monica McCarley, is deeply committed to supporting individuals on the autism spectrum. This mission is especially personal to him as his younger brother, Clayton, was diagnosed with autism in 2020. Through Clay’s Color Crew, Simmons and McCarley work to provide essential resources, support, and facilities for those with autism, particularly in underserved and economically disadvantaged communities in South Dallas and beyond.

Autism Spectrum Disorder

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects how people learn, communicate, behave and interact with others. According to the Centers for Disease Control, autism affects an estimated 1 in 36 children in the United States. These children may feel overwhelmed, stressed, uncomfortable, anxious or upset in unfamiliar situations and social events. It can sometimes be difficult for kids diagnosed with ASD and their families to be out in certain social situations, which is why it’s important to provide sensory-safe and supportive outlets accessible to further the child’s development.

The event will feature representatives from Walmart, who are generously contributing to the cause with supplies and a ceremonial check to support the foundation’s ongoing efforts. This collaboration reflects Simmons’ dedication to making a positive impact and ensuring that individuals with autism and their families receive the resources they need to thrive.

Valentine’s Crafts Party

The Valentine’s Crafts party will be held Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 a.m. at Merrifield Elementary School. 102 E. Vinyard Street in Duncanville. Colin Simmons, University of Texas football player and Co-Founder of Clay’s Color Crew, will be in attendance at the Duncanville ISD crafts party. For more information about the organization, please visit clayscolorcrew.org.