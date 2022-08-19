Cedar Hill Football Brings Energy Into The 2022 Season

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Entering his sixth season at Cedar Hill High School, Carlos Lynn’s role goes beyond the title of head football coach.

Earlier this summer, he was one of the keynote speakers at Cedar Hill ISD’s Convocation. He also spoke at CHISD’s New Teacher Orientation – where he encouraged new hires to #DominateTheDay in a speech that energized the new employees.

“It’s good to express support for your peers and show your love for the district and the city,” Lynn said. “We care about all of the stakeholders.”

While Cedar Hillians know about Lynn’s ability as a motivator, he’s known through the Metroplex as one of the best high school football coaches.

Lynn is 88-66 as a head coach, including 43-17 at Cedar Hill with a State Championship appearance and two district championships. In 2020, he was named Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (DCTF) Class 6A Coach of the Year.

It’s these accomplishments – and those that the Longhorns achieved during the successful Joey McGuire Era – that earned the Longhorns an invitation to the Jerry Jones Classic at 1 p.m. on August 27 at The Star in Frisco against Rockwall. It will be the season opener for both teams.

“We are real honored to be invited, and we’re here because of the fruit of our labor,” Lynn said. “The kids and staff are excited. We want to keep Cedar Hill on the tip of everybody’s tongue.”

Lynn isn’t concerned about playing on Saturday – outside of the Longhorns’ routine of playing below the Friday Night Lights.

“You point us to a football field and tell us where you want us to play,” Lynn said. “Monday night or Midnight we’ll be there.”

New Starting QB: Anthony Edwards

The Longhorns will have a new starting quarterback in junior Anthony Edwards, who won a three-player quarterback competition during the offseason. He was the varsity backup as a sophomore.

“He executes well and is very consistent,” Lynn said. “He runs the offense and gets the ball in the hands of people who make plays.”

Edwards will play behind an offensive line that includes the program’s lone three-year starter, Jayden Coker, who started in the 2020 State Championship Game as a sophomore. Joining Coker on the O-Line are senior Jaydon Rolen, junior Martins Aribisala and sophomores Leroy Woolridge and Jordan Coleman.

Senior Jaylen Jenkins is the lone returning running back. He had 675 yards and 10 touchdowns last season. Joining Jenkins will be junior Tristen Bell and sophomores Cederick Castleberry and Dayshun Reese.

“We’ve got guys that can score the football, and they all have the ability to make big plays,” Lynn said.

Edwards’ receivers will include juniors Le’Keldrick Bridges and Keione Bright and seniors Derrick Wagoner and Jordan Vincent.

Defense was the Longhorns’ strength last season, but Lynn said both sides of the ball are balanced this season.

Continuity & Consistency on Defense

The Longhorns have a new defensive coordinator in Taylor Wolfe, as Ray Gates accepted the head coach position at North Crowley.

Lynn, who was a Cedar Hill Defensive Coordinator for the 2006 State Championship Team, said there will be continuity and consistency on defense.

“The defensive system has been here since I became head coach in 2017, and it’s about the next man up,” Lynn said.

Senior linebacker Donovan Malone is a leader, along with senior linebacker Zhaiylen Scott and senior defensive lineman Elijah Gilyard.

The secondary will be strong, with senior Kemondre Haynes and Traveon Gaines leading the way.

DCTF picked the Longhorns to finish third in 6A-11. That’s where they finished last season, but Cedar Hill reached the Regional Quarterfinals (third round of the playoffs).

The Longhorns’ three non-district opponents – Rockwall (6A-10), Arlington Martin (6A-8) and Southlake Carroll (4-6A) are picked to win their respective districts.

“That schedule will get us ready for tough district competition – we’ll see what type of team we have by playing those teams,” Lynn said. “But if we finish 3-0, that doesn’t put us in the playoffs.”

The following game, however, is the 6A-11 opener at Waxahachie and that will indeed have playoff implications.

WHS has made the playoffs the past two seasons, and Cedar Hill needed a late rally to defeat Waxahachie, 14-10, at Longhorn Stadium, which secured the top seed among the two 6A Division II playoff qualifiers.

The Longhorns have four games, five away games and a neutral site game this season. It will be Cedar Hill’s first time playing at The Star.

CEDAR HILL FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

August 27 vs. Rockwall at The Star (Frisco), 1 p.m.

September 2 vs. Arlington Martin, 7 p.m.

September 9 at Southlake Carroll, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16 at Waxahachie, 7 p.m. (District Opener)

September 23 vs. Duncanville, 7 p.m.

October 7 at Mansfield, 7 p.m.

October 14 vs. Dallas Skyline, 7:30 p.m. (Homecoming)

October 21 at DeSoto, 7 p.m.

October 28 vs. Mansfield Legacy, 7 p.m. (Senior Night)

November 3 at Mansfield Lake Ridge, 7 p.m.