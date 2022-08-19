2022 Readers Choice Food & Drink Finalists

Facebook

Drum roll, please. You voted and the results for the top nominees for food and drink categories are in! Voting is now open for your favorites-you can vote once hourly from now until September 5, 2022. We encourage you to go to the nominees and try them for yourself before voting. Every year we discover new places and some new favorites just by listening to our readers.

So vote often and eat local. Remember to tell them you discovered them through Focus Daily News! https://www.focusdailynews.com/2022-readers-choice-awards/#//

Best Bakery

Creations Baking Company-Waxahachie

Edylicious

Gigi’s Cupcakes Mansfield

SISTER TO SISTER

Sweet Things Bakery-Mansfield

The Lovin’ Oven Bakery-Lancaster

Best BBQ

Cruz BBQ Company-Maypearl

Harris Bar-b-que-Cedar Hill

Hickory House-Lancaster

Mija Barbecue- Cedar Hill

Winners BBQ Cedar Hill

Best Breakfast

ALE’s Kitchen-Midlothian,

City View Tacos- Duncanville,

Dick’s Uptown Café-Cedar Hill

Hearth Café-Mansfield

Hickory House- Lancaster

Best Brunch

ALE’s Kitchen-Midlothian

Dick’s Uptown Café-Cedar Hill

Hearth Café-Mansfield

Our Place Restaurant-Mansfield

The Porch Pour-Midlothian

Best Brewery

Ash and Ember Brewing Company-Cedar Hill, TX

Railport Brewing Company-Waxahachie

Best Burger

Boochy’s Pit Stop

Branded Burger Co.-Waxahachie

Mr T’s Real Catfish & Burgers-Lancaster

Mudhook Bar and Kitchen-Duncanville

Pop’s Burger Stand-Waxahachie

Best Catering

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop-Midlothian

Mija Barbecue-Cedar Hill

Phat Girlz BBQ & Catering-Cedar Hill

Shiny Knife Sandwich, Waxahachie

YUMMY PUDDIN’ & MORE, LLC-Lancaster

Best Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A- Cedar Hill

FLUFFY’S CHICKEN & FISH- Cedar Hill

Hearth Café-Mansfield

MUTTS Canine Cantina – Dallas

Shiny Knife Sandwich Shop

Best Asian Restaurant

BN Sushi & Grill, Cedar Hill

Sweet Rice Lao-Thai Eats-Mansfield

Wok Xpress-Lancaster

Best Cupcakes

Two Sisters Sweet Creations-DeSoto

Cretia’s Eatery and Bake Shoppe Dallas

Gigi’s Cupcakes-Cedar Hill

The Lovin’ Oven Bakery-Lancaster

Best Place for Dessert

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store-DeSoto

Nothing Bundt Cakes-Cedar Hill

The Dessert Spot-Waxahachie

The Lovin’ Oven Bakery-Lancaster

Best Dinner Place

Jalapenos Lemon Pepper-Midlothian

Mija Barbecue-Cedar Hill

Ruston Cattle Company-Ennis

The Ugly Heifer Grill-Waxahachie

Veracruz Cafe – Midlothian, TX

Best Donuts

77 Donuts-Waxahachie

Donut King-Midlothian

Dutch Maid Donuts-Lancaster

Midlothian Donuts-Midlothian

Snowflake Donuts- Red Oak

Best Date Night Place

Ash and Ember Brewing Company- Cedar Hill

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen-Duncanville

Saviana Winery-Cedar Hill

The Pelican House Restaurant-Duncanville

The Porch Pour-Midlothian

Best Fajitas

3 Hermanos Taqueria-Lancaster

El Mexicano Grill- Waxahachie

Jalapenos Lemon Pepper-Midlothian

Nortenos Mexican Food-Ennis

Ojeda’s-DeSoto

Best Fried Chicken

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House- Cedar Hill

FLUFFY’S CHICKEN & FISH-Cedar Hill

Hall’s Honey-Fried Chicken- Dallas

Henderson Chicken-Lancaster

Best Happy Hour

Ash and Ember Brewing Company-Cedar Hill

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s- Midlothian

Mudhook Bar and Kitchen-Duncanville

MUTTS Canine Cantina – Dallas

Best Local Ice Cream

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store- DeSoto

Michoacana Creamery-Duncanville

Midlo Scoops- Midlothian

Sno Palace-Lancaster

Sweeter Hill Snow Cone Shop- Cedar Hill

The Dolly Llama-Dallas

Best Local Coffee House

1846 Coffee- Cedar Hill

Black & Bitter Coffee and Books- Duncanville

Flying Squirrel Coffee Company- Mansfield

Not Just Chocolate- Lancaster

White Rhino Coffee-Waxahachie

Best Tacos

Asaderos – Lancaster

City View Tacos- Duncanville

Mija Barbecue- Cedar Hill

Taqueria Lancaster

Taquería Palapas-Lancaster

Best Margaritas

Campuzano’s Fine Mexican Food- Waxahachie

Jalapenos Lemon Pepper- Midlothian

Mudhook Bar and Kitchen- Duncanville

MUTTS Canine Cantina – Dallas

Ojeda’s-DeSoto

Best Pizza

Sam’s Pizza- Cedar Hill

Craft Pies Pizza Company- Ennis

Mr. Jims Pizza- Lancaster

Roma Italian Restaurant- Lancaster

Tuscan slice- Waxahachie

Best Steak

Outback Steakhouse- DeSoto

Ruston Cattle Company-Ennis

Best Smoothie

Not Just Chocolate- Lancaster

Smoothie + (plus) Midlothian TX

Smoothie King- DeSoto

Best Italian Restaurant

Amore’s Italian Restaurant, Duncanville

Bella Italia- Ennis

Jimmy’s Pizza Pasta & Subs- Midlothian

Roma Italian Restaurant- Lancaster

Tuscan Slice- Waxahachie

Best Mexican Restaurant

Asaderos – Lancaster

Campuzano Fine Mexican Food- Midlothian

Jalapenos Lemon Pepper- Midlothian

Nortenos Mexican Food- Ennis, TX 75119, USA

OJEDAS- DeSoto

Best Seafood Restaurant

Atkins Seafood- Waxahachie

Dan’s Seafood & Chicken- Lancaster

Daq & Mag Daiquiri’s, Dallas

Fish City Grill- Mansfield

The Pelican House Restaurant- Duncanville

Best Local Restaurant

Casserole Soul Cafe, Lancaster

Mr T’s Real Catfish & Burgers- Lancaster

Mudhook Bar and Kitchen- Duncanville

Ojeda’s- DeSoto

Taquería Palapas – Restaurante-Lancaster

Best Patios for Pets

Ash and Ember Brewing Company- Cedar Hill

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop- Midlothian

Mudhook Bar and Kitchen- Duncanville

MUTTS Canine Cantina – Dallas

Best Tea Room

Edylicious Gourmet- DeSoto

Not Just Chocolate- Lancaster

RAAZ Tea Room & Catering- Lancaster

Best Outdoor Dining

Jalapenos Lemon Pepper- Midlothian

Saltgrass Steak House- Cedar Hill

Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill

Steven’s Garden & Grill-Mansfield

Best Sports Bar

54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse- Mansfield

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s-Midlothian

Best Craft Beer Selection

Ash and Ember Brewing Company- Cedar Hill

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s- Midlothian

Dirty Job Brewing- Mansfield

Mudhook Bar and Kitchen- Duncanville

Best Food Truck

Boochy’s Pit Stop

Shiny Knife Sandwich Shop

The Itis Foodtruck and Restaurant

