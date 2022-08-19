2022 Readers Choice Food & Drink Finalists

Drum roll, please. You voted and the results for the top nominees for food and drink categories are in! Voting is now open for your favorites-you can vote once hourly from now until September 5, 2022. We encourage you to go to the nominees and try them for yourself before voting. Every year we discover new places and some new favorites just by listening to our readers.
So vote often and eat local. Remember to tell them you discovered them through Focus Daily News! https://www.focusdailynews.com/2022-readers-choice-awards/#//
Best Bakery
Creations Baking Company-Waxahachie
Edylicious
Gigi’s Cupcakes Mansfield
SISTER TO SISTER
Sweet Things Bakery-Mansfield
The Lovin’ Oven Bakery-Lancaster
Best BBQ
Cruz BBQ Company-Maypearl
Harris Bar-b-que-Cedar Hill
Hickory House-Lancaster
Mija Barbecue- Cedar Hill
Winners BBQ Cedar Hill
Best Breakfast
ALE’s Kitchen-Midlothian,
City View Tacos- Duncanville,
Dick’s Uptown Café-Cedar Hill
Hearth Café-Mansfield
Hickory House- Lancaster
Best Brunch
ALE’s Kitchen-Midlothian
Dick’s Uptown Café-Cedar Hill
Hearth Café-Mansfield
Our Place Restaurant-Mansfield
The Porch Pour-Midlothian
Best Brewery
Ash and Ember Brewing Company-Cedar Hill, TX
Railport Brewing Company-Waxahachie
Best Burger
Boochy’s Pit Stop
Branded Burger Co.-Waxahachie
Mr T’s Real Catfish & Burgers-Lancaster
Mudhook Bar and Kitchen-Duncanville
Pop’s Burger Stand-Waxahachie
Best Catering
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop-Midlothian
Mija Barbecue-Cedar Hill
Phat Girlz BBQ & Catering-Cedar Hill
Shiny Knife Sandwich, Waxahachie
YUMMY PUDDIN’ & MORE, LLC-Lancaster
Best Chicken Sandwich
Chick-fil-A- Cedar Hill
FLUFFY’S CHICKEN & FISH- Cedar Hill
Hearth Café-Mansfield
MUTTS Canine Cantina – Dallas
Shiny Knife Sandwich Shop
Best Asian Restaurant
BN Sushi & Grill, Cedar Hill
Sweet Rice Lao-Thai Eats-Mansfield
Wok Xpress-Lancaster
Best Cupcakes
Two Sisters Sweet Creations-DeSoto
Cretia’s Eatery and Bake Shoppe Dallas
Gigi’s Cupcakes-Cedar Hill
The Lovin’ Oven Bakery-Lancaster
Best Place for Dessert
Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store-DeSoto
Nothing Bundt Cakes-Cedar Hill
The Dessert Spot-Waxahachie
The Lovin’ Oven Bakery-Lancaster
Best Dinner Place
Jalapenos Lemon Pepper-Midlothian
Mija Barbecue-Cedar Hill
Ruston Cattle Company-Ennis
The Ugly Heifer Grill-Waxahachie
Veracruz Cafe – Midlothian, TX
Best Donuts
77 Donuts-Waxahachie
Donut King-Midlothian
Dutch Maid Donuts-Lancaster
Midlothian Donuts-Midlothian
Snowflake Donuts- Red Oak
Best Date Night Place
Ash and Ember Brewing Company- Cedar Hill
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen-Duncanville
Saviana Winery-Cedar Hill
The Pelican House Restaurant-Duncanville
The Porch Pour-Midlothian
Best Fajitas
3 Hermanos Taqueria-Lancaster
El Mexicano Grill- Waxahachie
Jalapenos Lemon Pepper-Midlothian
Nortenos Mexican Food-Ennis
Ojeda’s-DeSoto
Best Fried Chicken
Babe’s Chicken Dinner House- Cedar Hill
FLUFFY’S CHICKEN & FISH-Cedar Hill
Hall’s Honey-Fried Chicken- Dallas
Henderson Chicken-Lancaster
Best Happy Hour
Ash and Ember Brewing Company-Cedar Hill
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s- Midlothian
Mudhook Bar and Kitchen-Duncanville
MUTTS Canine Cantina – Dallas
Best Local Ice Cream
Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store- DeSoto
Michoacana Creamery-Duncanville
Midlo Scoops- Midlothian
Sno Palace-Lancaster
Sweeter Hill Snow Cone Shop- Cedar Hill
The Dolly Llama-Dallas
Best Local Coffee House
1846 Coffee- Cedar Hill
Black & Bitter Coffee and Books- Duncanville
Flying Squirrel Coffee Company- Mansfield
Not Just Chocolate- Lancaster
White Rhino Coffee-Waxahachie
Best Tacos
Asaderos – Lancaster
City View Tacos- Duncanville
Mija Barbecue- Cedar Hill
Taqueria Lancaster
Taquería Palapas-Lancaster
Best Margaritas
Campuzano’s Fine Mexican Food- Waxahachie
Jalapenos Lemon Pepper- Midlothian
Mudhook Bar and Kitchen- Duncanville
MUTTS Canine Cantina – Dallas
Ojeda’s-DeSoto
Best Pizza
Sam’s Pizza- Cedar Hill
Craft Pies Pizza Company- Ennis
Mr. Jims Pizza- Lancaster
Roma Italian Restaurant- Lancaster
Tuscan slice- Waxahachie
Best Steak
Outback Steakhouse- DeSoto
Ruston Cattle Company-Ennis
Best Smoothie
Not Just Chocolate- Lancaster
Smoothie + (plus) Midlothian TX
Smoothie King- DeSoto
Best Italian Restaurant
Amore’s Italian Restaurant, Duncanville
Bella Italia- Ennis
Jimmy’s Pizza Pasta & Subs- Midlothian
Roma Italian Restaurant- Lancaster
Tuscan Slice- Waxahachie
Best Mexican Restaurant
Asaderos – Lancaster
Campuzano Fine Mexican Food- Midlothian
Jalapenos Lemon Pepper- Midlothian
Nortenos Mexican Food- Ennis, TX 75119, USA
OJEDAS- DeSoto
Best Seafood Restaurant
Atkins Seafood- Waxahachie
Dan’s Seafood & Chicken- Lancaster
Daq & Mag Daiquiri’s, Dallas
Fish City Grill- Mansfield
The Pelican House Restaurant- Duncanville
Best Local Restaurant
Casserole Soul Cafe, Lancaster
Mr T’s Real Catfish & Burgers- Lancaster
Mudhook Bar and Kitchen- Duncanville
Ojeda’s- DeSoto
Taquería Palapas – Restaurante-Lancaster
Best Patios for Pets
Ash and Ember Brewing Company- Cedar Hill
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop- Midlothian
Mudhook Bar and Kitchen- Duncanville
MUTTS Canine Cantina – Dallas
Best Tea Room
Edylicious Gourmet- DeSoto
Not Just Chocolate- Lancaster
RAAZ Tea Room & Catering- Lancaster
Best Outdoor Dining
Jalapenos Lemon Pepper- Midlothian
Saltgrass Steak House- Cedar Hill
Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill
Steven’s Garden & Grill-Mansfield
Best Sports Bar
54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse- Mansfield
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s-Midlothian
Best Craft Beer Selection
Ash and Ember Brewing Company- Cedar Hill
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s- Midlothian
Dirty Job Brewing- Mansfield
Mudhook Bar and Kitchen- Duncanville
Best Food Truck
Boochy’s Pit Stop
Shiny Knife Sandwich Shop
The Itis Foodtruck and Restaurant
For advertising information please email kristin@focusdailynews.com or call the office 972-223-9175. Good luck to all of our nominees.