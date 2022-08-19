2022 Readers Choice Food & Drink Finalists

Kristin Barclay
Drum roll, please. You voted and the results for the top nominees for food and drink categories are in! Voting is now open for your favorites-you can vote once hourly from now until September 5, 2022. We encourage you to go to the nominees and try them for yourself before voting. Every year we discover new places and some new favorites just by listening to our readers.

So vote often and eat local. Remember to tell them you discovered them through Focus Daily News! https://www.focusdailynews.com/2022-readers-choice-awards/#//

Best Bakery

Creations Baking Company-Waxahachie
Edylicious
Gigi’s Cupcakes Mansfield
SISTER TO SISTER
Sweet Things Bakery-Mansfield
The Lovin’ Oven Bakery-Lancaster

Best BBQ

Cruz BBQ Company-Maypearl
Harris Bar-b-que-Cedar Hill
Hickory House-Lancaster
Mija Barbecue- Cedar Hill
Winners BBQ Cedar Hill

Best Breakfast

ALE’s Kitchen-Midlothian,
City View Tacos- Duncanville,
Dick’s Uptown Café-Cedar Hill
Hearth Café-Mansfield
Hickory House- Lancaster

Best Brunch

ALE’s Kitchen-Midlothian
Dick’s Uptown Café-Cedar Hill
Hearth Café-Mansfield
Our Place Restaurant-Mansfield
The Porch Pour-Midlothian

Best Brewery

Ash and Ember Brewing Company-Cedar Hill, TX
Railport Brewing Company-Waxahachie

Best Burger

Boochy’s Pit Stop
Branded Burger Co.-Waxahachie
Mr T’s Real Catfish & Burgers-Lancaster
Mudhook Bar and Kitchen-Duncanville
Pop’s Burger Stand-Waxahachie

Best Catering

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop-Midlothian
Mija Barbecue-Cedar Hill
Phat Girlz BBQ & Catering-Cedar Hill
Shiny Knife Sandwich, Waxahachie
YUMMY PUDDIN’ & MORE, LLC-Lancaster

Best Chicken Sandwich

Chick-fil-A- Cedar Hill
FLUFFY’S CHICKEN & FISH- Cedar Hill
Hearth Café-Mansfield
MUTTS Canine Cantina – Dallas
Shiny Knife Sandwich Shop

Best Asian Restaurant

BN Sushi & Grill, Cedar Hill
Sweet Rice Lao-Thai Eats-Mansfield
Wok Xpress-Lancaster

Best Cupcakes

Two Sisters Sweet Creations-DeSoto
Cretia’s Eatery and Bake Shoppe Dallas
Gigi’s Cupcakes-Cedar Hill
The Lovin’ Oven Bakery-Lancaster

Best Place for Dessert

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store-DeSoto
Nothing Bundt Cakes-Cedar Hill
The Dessert Spot-Waxahachie
The Lovin’ Oven Bakery-Lancaster

Best Dinner Place

Jalapenos Lemon Pepper-Midlothian
Mija Barbecue-Cedar Hill
Ruston Cattle Company-Ennis
The Ugly Heifer Grill-Waxahachie
Veracruz Cafe – Midlothian, TX

Best Donuts

77 Donuts-Waxahachie
Donut King-Midlothian
Dutch Maid Donuts-Lancaster
Midlothian Donuts-Midlothian
Snowflake Donuts- Red Oak

Best Date Night Place

Ash and Ember Brewing Company- Cedar Hill
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen-Duncanville
Saviana Winery-Cedar Hill
The Pelican House Restaurant-Duncanville
The Porch Pour-Midlothian

Best Fajitas

3 Hermanos Taqueria-Lancaster
El Mexicano Grill- Waxahachie
Jalapenos Lemon Pepper-Midlothian
Nortenos Mexican Food-Ennis
Ojeda’s-DeSoto

Best Fried Chicken

Babe’s Chicken Dinner House- Cedar Hill
FLUFFY’S CHICKEN & FISH-Cedar Hill
Hall’s Honey-Fried Chicken- Dallas
Henderson Chicken-Lancaster

Best Happy Hour

Ash and Ember Brewing Company-Cedar Hill
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s- Midlothian
Mudhook Bar and Kitchen-Duncanville
MUTTS Canine Cantina – Dallas

Best Local Ice Cream

Braum’s Ice Cream & Dairy Store- DeSoto
Michoacana Creamery-Duncanville
Midlo Scoops- Midlothian
Sno Palace-Lancaster
Sweeter Hill Snow Cone Shop- Cedar Hill
The Dolly Llama-Dallas

Best Local Coffee House

1846 Coffee- Cedar Hill
Black & Bitter Coffee and Books- Duncanville
Flying Squirrel Coffee Company- Mansfield
Not Just Chocolate- Lancaster
White Rhino Coffee-Waxahachie

Best Tacos

Asaderos – Lancaster
City View Tacos- Duncanville
Mija Barbecue- Cedar Hill
Taqueria Lancaster
Taquería Palapas-Lancaster

Best Margaritas

Campuzano’s Fine Mexican Food- Waxahachie
Jalapenos Lemon Pepper- Midlothian
Mudhook Bar and Kitchen- Duncanville
MUTTS Canine Cantina – Dallas
Ojeda’s-DeSoto

Best Pizza

Sam’s Pizza- Cedar Hill
Craft Pies Pizza Company- Ennis
Mr. Jims Pizza- Lancaster
Roma Italian Restaurant- Lancaster
Tuscan slice- Waxahachie

Best Steak

Outback Steakhouse- DeSoto
Ruston Cattle Company-Ennis

Best Smoothie

Not Just Chocolate- Lancaster
Smoothie + (plus) Midlothian TX
Smoothie King- DeSoto

Best Italian Restaurant

Amore’s Italian Restaurant, Duncanville
Bella Italia- Ennis
Jimmy’s Pizza Pasta & Subs- Midlothian
Roma Italian Restaurant- Lancaster
Tuscan Slice- Waxahachie

Best Mexican Restaurant

Asaderos – Lancaster
Campuzano Fine Mexican Food- Midlothian
Jalapenos Lemon Pepper- Midlothian
Nortenos Mexican Food- Ennis, TX 75119, USA
OJEDAS- DeSoto

Best Seafood Restaurant

Atkins Seafood- Waxahachie
Dan’s Seafood & Chicken- Lancaster
Daq & Mag Daiquiri’s, Dallas
Fish City Grill- Mansfield
The Pelican House Restaurant- Duncanville

Best Local Restaurant

Casserole Soul Cafe, Lancaster
Mr T’s Real Catfish & Burgers- Lancaster
Mudhook Bar and Kitchen- Duncanville
Ojeda’s- DeSoto
Taquería Palapas – Restaurante-Lancaster

Best Patios for Pets

Ash and Ember Brewing Company- Cedar Hill
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop- Midlothian
Mudhook Bar and Kitchen- Duncanville
MUTTS Canine Cantina – Dallas

Best Tea Room

Edylicious Gourmet- DeSoto
Not Just Chocolate- Lancaster
RAAZ Tea Room & Catering- Lancaster

Best Outdoor Dining

Jalapenos Lemon Pepper- Midlothian
Saltgrass Steak House- Cedar Hill
Saviana Winery, Cedar Hill
Steven’s Garden & Grill-Mansfield

Best Sports Bar

54th Street Restaurant & Drafthouse- Mansfield
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s-Midlothian

Best Craft Beer Selection

Ash and Ember Brewing Company- Cedar Hill
Beef ‘O’ Brady’s- Midlothian
Dirty Job Brewing- Mansfield
Mudhook Bar and Kitchen- Duncanville

Best Food Truck

Boochy’s Pit Stop
Shiny Knife Sandwich Shop
The Itis Foodtruck and Restaurant

For advertising information please email kristin@focusdailynews.com or call the office 972-223-9175. Good luck to all of our nominees.

 

Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Prior to joining Daily News she was a popular on-air personality on the Houston radio program In Wheel Time. You can find an account of her travel adventures and more on In Deep H2O. She is widely recognized as one of the top digital and media influencers in the country being most recently recognized as one of the Top Three social media influencers in Houston. She now handles all digital media aspects at Focus Daily News.

