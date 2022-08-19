REMINDER: Major Closures along I-635 at Skillman Street This Weekend

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Includes Overnight Closure of All I-635 Mainlanes and EB Ramp Closure

DALLAS – An overnight closure of all eastbound and westbound I-635 mainlanes at Skillman Street will begin at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 lasting through noon on Sunday, Aug. 21. Drivers will be detoured along the frontage roads to bypass the closures. Both directions of Skillman Street at I-635 will also be closed, detouring northbound and southbound Skillman traffic through alternate streets: Abrams Road, Forest Lane, Royal Lane and Plano Road. (Refer to Exhibit A below for mainlane detour)

Prior to the I-635 mainlane closures on Saturday, Aug. 20, the temporary long-term closure of the eastbound I-635 entrance at Skillman Street will begin earlier on the same day at approximately 8 a.m. This closure will last up to a year. The detour to access eastbound I-635 during the Skillman entrance ramp closure, is to head south on Audelia Road and east on Royal Lane. Drivers will utilize the entrance ramp at the Royal Lane/Miller Road intersection as an alternate route. (Refer to Exhibit B below)

Drivers should expect delays, seek alternate routes or plan for extra trave time. All scheduled work and closures are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances. The public can sign up for traffic alerts to stay informed about lane closures, traffic changes and construction progress by visiting this link: https://635east.com/receive/. For additional information, visit www.635east.com