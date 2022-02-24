Cedar Hill’s Wolfe Promoted To Defensive Coordinator

Facebook

Gates to North Crowley as Lynn’s Coaching Tree Expands

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) It’s become an annual offseason tradition at Cedar Hill High School – a top level assistant accepts a head coaching position at another high school.

On Thursday, Cedar Hill first-year defensive coordinator Ray Gates was selected as the lone finalist at North Crowley High School, south of Fort Worth, pending Crowley ISD Board Approval.

Gates is the third assistant coach under head coach Carlos Lynn to become a head coach, joining DeMarcus Harris (Mesquite), DJ Mann (Lubbock Coronado) and Lance Bruner (Dallas Molina). All three coached at Cedar Hill, and Kendrick Brown was an assistant under Lynn at Arlington Seguin.

“We’re continuing to expand our influence and fulfilling dreams for these coaches,” Lynn said.

Last season, Cedar Hill finished 8-5, reaching the Regional Quarterfinals. They won close games against Waxahachie and Mansfield, respectively, with defense and didn’t allow a touchdown through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

Gates, who grew up in the small town of Shiner, joined the Longhorn Staff in 2017 as a defensive line coach. He had previously coached in the Panhandle and in Round Rock. He was promoted last offseason when Harris went to Mesquite. Harris led Mesquite to the second round of the playoffs in his first season.

Gates heads to North Crowley – which went 7-4 last season and lost to Southlake Carroll, 42-20, in the second round of the playoffs.

His successor, Taylor Wolfe, was the Longhorns’ defensive ends coach this season. He also coaches powerlifting and baseball. Wolfe joined the Cedar Hill staff after previously coaching in Round Rock.

Cedar Hill will host its annual Spring Game on May 19 and open the 2022 season on August 26 at Rockwall.