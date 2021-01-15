Cedar Hill Faces Katy Tomorrow For The State Title

Cedar Hill is one victory away from winning their fourth state title but first they need to get past Katy for the Longhorns to bring home the trophy. This will be the fourth time these two teams have faced each other and the Longhorns 2-1. The last time these two teams played for the 6A II state championship game was December of 2014 at AT&T Stadium in front of 46,000 people to see the Longhorns win 23-20. Unfortunately, the crowd will be much smaller this year due to COVID-19.

What a Memorable Season For The Longhorns

The Cedar Hill Longhorns have been on a mission from the start of the season. It is amazing that the Longhorns started their season in Arlington (Globe Life Park) and now finish their season in Arlington (AT&T Stadium). This season has been a roller coaster to say the least. Having to cancel the Allen game just to fill that game with a dream matchup on the road to play the 2-time defending 5A State Champion Aledo Bearcats (playing for their 3rd title this Friday). Cedar Hill took the victory 27-17 thanks to the incredible quarterback Kaidon Salter racking up over 300 yards and 3 touchdowns.

The golden arm of Kaidon Salter

The Texas Gatorade finalist Kaidon Salter is truly having an impressive season with 3,650 yards and 46 touchdowns. Salter dazzles fans with his cannon arm and with his legs. Fans have seen this throughout Salter’s career at Cedar Hill. It was on display versus Rockwall Heath, when he threw a game winning touchdown pass to New Mexico State commit Jaiden Calahan. Salter has remained present and focused throughout the season, even though he’s graduated early and will enroll University of Tennessee this month. A win this Saturday would be a storybook ending for Salter and the Longhorn faithful.

The Longhorn defense

The Longhorn defense is led by Texas Tech commit defensive end Charles Esters III. This young man has had over 12 sacks this season and is looking to add more this coming Saturday. When asked what does a state title mean to the Longhorns he said, “Yes, it’s sweeter since we have gone through so much adversity as a team.”

“Usually most high school teams wouldn’t play after December but because of the virus we had to get pushed back. Winning would mean everything to the team and I since we worked so hard to get here it is sweet as it can be.

When asked about playing in AT&T Stadium Esters eyes lit up. Esters said” It’s amazing playing in there (AT&T Stadium).” He went on to talk about how the crowd is usually bigger than any other high school game and how it’s just mind blowing to be playing there.

It’s all about coaching:

Coach Lynn is looking to lead his Longhorns to their 4th state title. He has been able to keep his team focused one game at a time. He’s let them know the championship is bigger than just the team, it is also for Cedar Hill. There are so many people that are cheering for these young man and are proud of them too.

Katy’s offensive game plan

Katy is no stranger from playing in state title games with this being their 15th appearance. They have won 8 titles. The Tigers have had an amazing season going 13-1. Katy is a traditional “I” formation team that’s run dormant with a play action attack. Running backs Jalen Davis and Seth Davis have a combined over 3,000 yards on the ground. These young men are not just teammates but brothers. Yes, Jalen is a senior who has will take his talents to Arkansas Tech and younger brother Seth is only a sophomore. He already has college teams interested in him. Katy loves to run the ball downhill behind their massive offensive lineman.

Katy’s defense

Katy’s defense has been rock solid only giving up 11.5ppg. The linebackers have been able to shoot the gaps and make plays on the running backs and make the quarterback uncomfortable. The key for the Tigers is going to be the secondary as they will have the task to slow down the great Kaidon Salter. Now there is one name that might sound familiar and that is Bobby Taylor. Yes, the son of former NFL star Philadelphia Eagles star Bobby Taylor. We will see if he is game to defend against the talented Longhorn wideouts this Saturday.

If you’re unable to attend the game, please consider coming to Longhorn stadium to send off the team. “Longhorn Nation: We need all of you at the school lined up to send the boys off at 10:15 – come early, bring your bells, and let’s give them the best send off yet!”

Also, the game will be on Fox Sports Southwest. Let’s go Longhorns.

