Best Southwest Partnership Passes the Gavel to CVC President

Annual Best Southwest Partnership Luncheon

DESOTO – Last month at the Best Southwest Partnership annual luncheon outgoing chair Al Hernandez passed the gavel on to Dr. Joe Seabrooks for 2020.

Celebrating its 33rd anniversary, the theme for the luncheon focused on the bright economic future for southern Dallas and northern Ellis Counties.

Outgoing Hernandez, Atmos Energy’s Manager of Public Affairs handed the gavel over to Dr. Seabrooks, President of Cedar Valley College.

Keynote speaker Dr. Joe May, the Chancellor from the Dallas County Community College District said, “Deepening the partnership in our community – we don’t do this alone.”

May referenced the support of the Best Southwest Partnership mentioning the school district’s support the college district receives. He referenced opportunities for students such as the early college high schools and the districts working together overall with the Community College District to best meet the needs of the Best Southwest cities.

Education Is Key

“Best Southwest offers scholarships for students to pursue their post-secondary education and get involved,” May said. “We also enjoy working with the employees in this area and particularly what is happening with the logistics in transportation and other industries. As we see the community evolve, the workforce evolve we have to evolve as well as both a district and individual college.”

May said he was excited about Dr. Seabrook’s incoming role as the Best Southwest Partnership Chair.

“It is only when we have first-hand knowledge of the intelligence and can be a part of it that we know how to advise our board and our budgeting process,” May added. “We are making the right kind of investments in the community.”

Dr. Seabrooks took the podium last and began by telling the audience, “The business community we have is absolutely phenomenal. We have an abundance of land and this is just a great time to be in our region.”

In the past the Best Southwest has been referred to as the “peacekeeper in the region,” Seabrooks’ defined that peace as “maintaining relationships in the midst of conflict” and he added “We need that more now than ever.”

Passing of the Gavel

With the Best Southwest Partnership gavel being passed on all in the crowd and those who spoke looked toward education as a key component for future success in the region. Seabrooks said that no one should ever take for granted the leaders at the school district level, the city level and the state level.

He added “We have people who are ready to move our community forward and I am proud to be a part of that process.”

The Best Southwest Partnership was formed over 30 years ago and initially included the cities of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, Duncanville and Lancaster. Later the cities of Ferris, Glenn Heights, Hutchins, Midlothian, Ovilla, Red Oak, Wilmer and Balch Springs were added. These cities have also joined forces to promote the region with 18 additional partners. Those partnerships include hospitals, colleges and universities, banks, utilities and other businesses. The cities and businesses all tout the advantages and benefits of living in and investing in Southern Dallas County and Northern Ellis County.

“My deepest appreciation and words can’t express how honored and humbled I am by the board of the BSW partnership to give me this opportunity to move us forward in 2020,” Dr. Seabrooks concluded.

Comments

comments