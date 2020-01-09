Blue Man Group Dallas Performances

The Blue Man Group Speechless Tour brings their “same old blue but the rest is new” show to Dallas Jan. 15-19. The family favorite Blue Man group will be onstage at the Winspear Opera House. The touring show is presented by Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM), Broadway Across America (BAA), and AT&T Performing Arts Center.

“Speechless” features both new and original compositions, acts and instruments. Audiences can expect some interactive moments plus iconic Blue Man Group absurdity in the show. Single tickets start at $20, and are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org. Groups of ten or more should call 214-426-4768.

The show features communal moments, with large-scale audience participation through art, music, and nonverbal communication. Since their 1991 debut at New York’s Astor Place Theatre, Blue Man Group’s live show has expanded. They have four U.S. residencies (Boston, Chicago, Las Vegas and Orlando) plus an international residency in Berlin. Plus multiple North American and World tours, reaching more than 35 million people worldwide.

Director Jenny Koons & Creative Team

The Blue Man Group’s shows appeal to a broad range of age groups and cultural backgrounds. The creative team for Speechless includes Director Jenny Koons; plus costume design by Emilio Sosa; video design by Lucy MacKinnon; and set design by Jason Ardizzone-West. The group is on numerous TV shows and has contributed to various film and TV scores. They released multiple albums including the Grammy-Nominated Audio.

The rock concert parody, “Megastar World Tour” played arenas across the globe. The book, Blue Man World, is a visually stunning exploration of the curious bald and blue character.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group owns and operates Blue Man Group. The North American tour is produced and promoted by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group in partnership with NETworks Presentations. For updated performance or ticket information, visit dallassummermusicals.org.

