B&B Bicycles Named 2021 Readers Choice Awards Winner

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Best Bicycles: 2021 Reader’s Choice Winner

B&B Bicycles was once again named Best Bicycle Shop in our 2021 Readers Choice Awards. A repeat award winner, B&B Bicycles is owned by Beth Farrell. She started the business with her three sons in Oak Cliff in 1994. The store’s title, B&B Bicycles, stands for Beth and Boys. They opened the Cedar Hill location in 2002, and the company celebrated their 27th anniversary this year.

Beth Farrell said, “From the bottom of our hearts, our family would like to thank you for choosing B&B Bicycles as ‘Best Bicycle Shop’ for 2021! We are proud to be one of Cedar Hill’s small businesses, for nearly two decades, and it is with great gratitude that we continue to serve this area’s cycling community. We would like you to know that you can count on us here at B&B to provide a family-friendly experience and expert advice on anything bicycle-related. Whether it is fixing up that old bike in the garage or finding your new dream bike, we are here for you!”

Farrell said they have a “great mechanic who repairs all bicycles, from changing flats, making small brake or gear adjustments, or full tune-ups. We have a full selection of mountain, road, fitness, and youth bikes, as well as all cycling gear.”

Safe Cycling

The company is heavily involved in helping to implement Duncanville’s bike lane projects. Farrell is vice chair for Bike Texas, and she also serves on the Duncanville Park Board. Her mission is to get bike lanes created throughout Duncanville for safe cycling.

In 2019, B&B Bicycles hosted and helped create the first Duncanville Community Fun Ride. Farrell said they hope to watch the ride grow and eventually extend to other communities. B&B holds weekly rides for everyone from beginners to more experienced riders. They sponsor local bicycle rallies and races throughout the year.

“We enjoy being part of the dynamic Cedar Hill and Best Southwest cities,” Farrell said, and appreciate their embracing cycling and its benefits.”

B&B Bicycles

The store is located at 223 East FM 1382 in Cedar Hill. Their four full-time employees welcome visitors to their certified service department for free estimates. For more information about B&B Bicycles, visit BBBicycles.com or call 972-293-3100. Bike fit appointments and bike rentals are also offered by B&B Bicycles. Road, mountain, or hybrid bikes are available for rent at the Cedar Hill store. They also provide information about local bike rides, clubs, trails, and other events around DFW.

*Editor’s Note: Recently our kids decided they wanted to get into biking. We took them to B&B and they were able to fit our 12 year old for a bike that she can enjoy for many years. Not only were they super informative but they made her a part of the process. Even with a shortage of bikes, Beth and her team were able to order her a bike and have it within a week. We’ll be back when our son is ready for an upgrade. With online shopping you can buy a bike from anywhere, but you can only get the one on one attention and care from a local shop like B&B Bicycles.