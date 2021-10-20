Access Self Storage A Hit Throughout Best Southwest

Facebook

Access Self Storage, Locally Owned and Operated

Doug Hunt is a staple in the Best Southwest community and his company, Access Storage can be seen dotting the landscape around the vicinity. Hunt has eight Access Storage locations in the area and has repeatedly been voted as local Readers Choice for Best Storage Facility.

In addition to his Readers Choice recognition, the longtime local entrepreneur was also recognized earlier this week with DeSoto’s Curtistene S. McCowan Distinguished Leadership Award as a distinguished leadership alumni.

Local DeSoto resident Patricia Coleman said “Thanks Doug for your servant hood, for inspiring others and for revitalizing many in the BSW to be the very best they can be.”

What Makes Access Storage Different?

Access Storage was born as a single facility in Garland. Hunt said it was built by his father in 1973. From there he has grown the business from the one in Garland to locations that also include E. Dallas, Pleasant Grove, Oak Cliff, Lancaster, Red Oak, Midlothian, and DeSoto.

Access Storage stands out from the competition Hunt said, “One feature that few companies have is a resident manager couple that lives on site. Years ago it was common to have a manager couple, but it is rare now. We feel we can give better service and know what is going on at the facility better with a couple.”

He said his customers come from all walks of life because “Doesn’t everyone have more stuff than they need? How many people do you know that park their car in the driveway because there isn’t room for the car in the garage. We have a lot of small business people that use our facility for inventory management.”

And of course, there are the folks who use storage units for overflow storage when downsizing.

Expanding In Lancaster

Access Storage grew over the years as Hunt says, “One facility at a time. When the location would start filling up then I would go looking for another location.”

His next big addition will be in the City of Lancaster. He is currently waiting to get a permit from the City to expand his location there. He is adding 38,000 square-feet, which he said is about 50 percent of the size of the first phase.

The company motto is “the one stop storage solution”. Hunt said, “We want to make sure all our customers are taken care of. That’s why we have managers living on site.”

Hunt and Access Storage also believe in giving back to the community. Recently at a Red Oak Chamber of Commerce event he won the 50/50 raffle prize of over $700. Hunt returned it to the Chamber as just one more way of supporting the local community.

“Giving back is what we are called to do,” he said “Investing in the lives of cities we operate in make the community stronger. People remember that. It brings good will out in everyone.”

And on being named a Readers Choice , “Wow, it’s quite an honor that our customers think enough of Access Storage to vote Access Storage as having the best storage locations in the area.”