Focus Readers Vote Methodist Midlothian Best Hospital in 2022

2022 Readers Choice Awards: Best Hospital Methodist Midlothian

The Best Hospital in the area south of Dallas is Methodist Midlothian Medical Center according to our Focus Daily Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Hospital also won Best Emergency Room, Best Maternity Facility and Best Gift Shop.

The awards are a cherry on top of a delicious Ice Cream Sundae as far as Kasey Chesier, Community Relations, and Volunteer Coordinator at the hospital. “Our president was ecstatic!” he said when they got the call. Kasey explained, “Opening up a hospital in the middle of a pandemic, it was really difficult. But our employees have passion and excitement about working here, and it shows!”

STRONG LEADERSHIP

Jary Ganske, President of Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, is a true Texan. Born and raised in Waco, he attended Baylor where he received both a bachelor’s and a master’s and was president of his fraternity, sigma Chi.

His first job after graduation was as Financial Officer for Methodist Children’s Home and Methodist Guidance Center, a Psychiatric Hospital.

He also worked with two different organizations in the development of surgical hospitals nationally, and then worked for Texas Health Resources for several years before learning of an opening for Financial Officer at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Ganske explains, “This position involved responsibilities for both finance and various operational responsibilities. I thought Mansfield was a great town and the hospital was certain destined for great things.”

He feels fortunate to be where he is and says, “After several years with Methodist Mansfield, our President was selected to lead a larger hospital within the Methodist Health System, and I became the Interim President at Mansfield. I enjoyed the position very much, and as I had been very involved in the planning and construction of the Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, I asked for and was selected as President of the new facility.” He moved from Mansfield to Midlothian in August 2000 to oversee the final construction, staffing and opening of the center. And there’s a bonus: “My wife and I love living in Midlothian!”

THE MISSION

President Ganske points out, “We have a mission statement that is short and simple but says it all, ‘To improve and save lives through compassionate quality health care.’ It is enjoyable coming to work each day to see our entire team passionately focused on this joint mission.”

He says the great culture of the hospital is what he enjoys the most. “We have recruited a team that loves Methodist and loves the Midlothian and Ellis County communities. The staff does their best each day to serve each and every patient that comes to our facility for care.”

OVERCOMING TOUGH TIMES

Looking back on his time at Methodist Midlothian, Gaske says the hardest time was, “Obviously, the Coronavirus Pandemic. We have a strong team that worked the extended hours and took the additional risks to care for our community – we are committed to that. Methodist Health System has some very skilled and experienced physicians, epidemiologists, infection control practitioners, etc. who worked essentially around the clock to provide our team with guidance and the proper tools and techniques to provide quality care to the members of our community. I could not be prouder of the way we handled this situation.”

FUTURE PLANS

Methodist plans to strategically grow alongside the community to serve the increased healthcare demands of Midlothian and west Ellis County. Ganske points out one example: “We will complete construction of a very large Multi-Specialty Clinic here on our campus this year and soon begin construction of 30 additional patient rooms on our 5th floor. Over the next five years, we will definitely increase our surgical capabilities and begin to review plans for the 2nd tower which was part of our original master plan of serving local residents.”

On being named the Focus Daily News readers’ choice best hospital, ER and maternity Center, Ganske says, “Our hospital is all about serving the health and well-being of our neighbors in this vibrant community. We’re honored by the trust this community has placed in us to take care of their healthcare needs and for recognizing our team for the readers’ choice recognitions.”

He added, “They’re also an extremely competitive team and when we announced the recognition from Focus Daily News, they responded…’We plan to do it again next year!’ I love their passion to serve.”

FACTS ABOUT MEATHODIST MIDLOTHIAN

Methodist Midlothian Medical Center is the first full-service acute care hospital in the community of Midlothian and celebrates their 2nd anniversary this week (November 9). Conveniently located on a 67-acre campus near U.S. Highway 287 and Midlothian Pkwy, the five-story medical center features the latest technology and provides a variety of services for your family.

Together with independently practicing physicians on the medical staff, the hospital provides a wide range of services, including emergency services, surgical care, women’s services, gastroenterology, orthopedics, cardiology, imaging, and more.

Currently, Methodist Midlothian features 46 licensed beds for inpatient care. However, the hospital has the shell space to expand and keep up with projected growth in the region. With the capacity to add 37 beds in the future, the hospital can accommodate more than 80 licensed beds in total.

The emergency room includes 16 beds and provides patients’ timely care. Methodist Midlothian’s operating suites are designed to support many surgical procedures – from orthopedic care to advanced robotic surgery. What’s more, the hospital recently completed a $5-million expansion by adding a cardiac catheterization lab. The expansion project includes state of the art equipment, hybrid interventional lab resources and the most advanced technology for the diagnosis and treatment of heart disease.

For a list of hospital services or more information, visit MethodistMidlothian.org.