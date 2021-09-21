Waxahachie Police Investigating Shooting Death Of David Watts

Facebook

Waxahachie PD Asks Anyone With Information To Contact Them

The Waxahachie Police Department is currently investigating the shooting death of 30-year-old David Watts. Watts was shot in the 800 blk of N Getzendaner St. on 09/19/2021.

On September 19, 2021, at 8:20pm, Waxahachie Police received a 911 call from a female stating she had just shot her boyfriend at 800 N Getzendaner St. Upon arrival, Officers found David Watts of Dallas, Texas, laying in the grass with a single bullet wound to his forehead. Life saving measures were started until AMR arrived and transported him to Baylor-Waxahachie, where he was pronounced deceased.

No further information will be released at this time, and no charges have been filed as the investigation is ongoing. The female who called is not being identified at this time in consideration of the on-going investigation.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators processed the scene and collected evidence. Multiple witnesses were on scene and provided statements to detectives.

The investigation is active and anyone with information, videos or photos is asked to contact Detective Austin Starkey of the Waxahachie Police Department at 469-309-4400.

Waxahachie Police Department

Detective Austin Starkey

(469)309-4400

Email: [email protected]