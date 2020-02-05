TxDOT Approves Millions For Sidewalks, Bike Lanes

TxDOT Funds Will Focus On Pedestrian Safety

DALLAS – New funding will help pedestrians and bicyclists get better and safer access to schools, public transit and communities across the state. The Texas Transportation Commission approved $24 million this week for 30 projects across the state that will build sidewalks, shared use paths, bike lanes and other safety features.

This federal funding comes from two different programs. The first is called Transportation Alternatives and includes projects that enhance bicycle and pedestrian safety, provide access to multimodal options and connect important community destinations like schools, jobs, downtowns, commercial areas and medical facilities. These go to rural or small urban areas of the state.

The commission approved 18 projects under this category valued at $15.8 million.

The second funding source comes from the Safe Routes to Schools program. These funds go to projects that encourage safe bicycling and walking for children in elementary and middle schools.

The commission approved 12 projects under this category valued at $8.5 million.

These projects will build things like sidewalks, pedestrian bridges, bike lanes and other improvements designed to improved safety.

In the Dallas District, this project includes the construction of 0.8 mile of new accessible, sidewalks and the removal/replacement of existing sidewalks. The sidewalk improvements begin on Quail Drive, extending west to Hickory Tree Road, then continue north of Hickory Tree Road to Manon Drive. The improvements continue west on Manon Drive to Sheila Drive, then continue north on Sheila Drive and end at Lake June Road. The project will connect Floyd Elementary School with nearby neighborhoods, Walter E. Luedecke Park, and public transportation.

