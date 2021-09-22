DCHHS Offers State Fair Coupons For Those That Get Vaccinated

Facebook

Free COVID-19 Vaccine At State Fair

DALLAS (September 21, 2021) – Dallas County Health and Human Services (DCHHS) partners with The State Fair of Texas to provide free COVID-19 vaccines at this year’s State Fair. DCHHS invites Dallas County residents to take advantage of this opportunity to get vaccinated and protect themselves against the virus.

The Pfizer vaccine will be available to anyone who needs a first, second, or a booster dose. Persons 12 years old or older are eligible for the vaccine. A parent or legal guardian needs to provide consent for children 12 to 17 years old to get vaccinated. Booster doses will only be administered to individuals with immunocompromised conditions at this time, but will also be administered to any other persons that will be eligible once formally approved by the FDA and CDC. View the CDC criteria for moderately to severely immunocompromised people who may receive an additional dose.

“Fair Park has been one of our community’s most recognized sites where people have been able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Philip Huang, DCHHS Director. “We hope that anyone who is still not yet vaccinated will take advantage of this additional opportunity to get the shot.”

Vaccine Clinic Open Daily

The DCHHS clinic is located behind Big Tex between the Tower and Grand buildings. The clinic’s hours of operation are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the clinic will be open every day the Fair is open. Five hundred doses of the vaccine will be available each day.

Dallas County residents who receive a dose of the vaccine will receive $20 worth of coupons for food and rides to use at the State Fair while supply last. Residents are encouraged to register for the vaccine for a faster process. To sign up today, call 972-692-2780 or visit: https://dallas-county.quickscreen.health/dallas-co#/screening

Is State Fair of Texas Requiring Face Masks?

Yes and no, here are their guidelines. Wear a face covering. Masks protect everyone. Plan to bring a mask for yourself and everyone in your party with you to attend the 2021 State Fair of Texas. Wear a mask in the following settings if you are older than age 2 and medically able to wear one: