34th Annual Grapefest Canceled Due To COVID-19

Largest wine Festival In Southwest Announces Cancelation

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS – (July 13, 2020) – The list of cancellations due to COVID-19 grows longer every day, as festivals, state fairs, carnivals and more decide the show can’t go on. For some, its difficult to accept that events scheduled for the fall are being canceled this far in advance. And the economic impact on small and large cities will be felt long after coronavirus is just a bad memory.

In support of State of Texas and the City of Grapevine’s guidelines and procedures to stem the spread of COVID-19, the 34th Annual GrapeFest – A Texas Wine Experience has been cancelled. “We made the difficult decision to cancel the festival,” said Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau Executive Director, Paul W. McCallum. “Citing concerns for the safety of attendees, volunteers, staff, sponsors and vendors.”

The greatly anticipated annual festival is the largest wine festival in the Southwest and was to be held on Grapevine’s Historic Main Street District September 17, 18, 19 and 20, 2020. This annual four day festival attracts more than 260,000 visitors.

Looking Forward To GrapeFest 2021

“GrapeFest is one of Grapevine’s marquee festivals that we take great pride in showcasing not only for the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, but to visitors from around the world,” said Steve and Maggie Haley, 34th Annual GrapeFest Co-Chairpersons. They further added “We want to thank our volunteers, 38 civic and service charitable organizations, sponsors and vendors. We now must look forward to GrapeFest 2021.”

This year would have marked the 34th Annual GrapeFest-A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West. Each year the city bands together to plan four days of family-friendly festival fun where residents and visitors sip and sample premium Texas wines and champagne while enjoying live entertainment, festival food and so much more. Throughout the event, guests would participate in the People’s Choice Wine Tasting Classic the largest, consumer-judged wine competition in the United States that showcased 45 Texas wineries pouring 162 wines. In addition, 240 wines are featured from around the country and world.

For more information on Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau and for business and event updates relating to COVID-19, please visit grapevinetexasusa.com

As small business owners ourselves, we encourage you to look for ways to support your local wineries and vendors.

