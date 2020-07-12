Gov. Abbott Gets Extension For Community Based Testing Sites

Federal Funding For COVID-19 Testing In texas Extended Through July

So, we’ve all seen the pictures and heard the stories about waiting in long lines to get a COVID-19 test. With Texas breaking records daily and weekly for numbers of positive COVID-19 tests and hospitalizations, the Governor realized the need for community based testing sites. Currently, Texas has a seven day average positivity rate of 15.8%.

Today, Governor Abbott announced the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has extended federal support of Community Based Testing Sites in Dallas and Houston through July 31, 2020. This is the second time Texas has received an extension, the first was in June as cases began to rise.

“The State of Texas is committed to providing ample testing resources as we work to contain the recent surge in COVID-19 cases,” said Governor Abbott. “Our continued collaboration with our federal partners is essential to our efforts. The extension of this program in Dallas and Houston will help secure more testing for Texans in these communities. There are over 900 testing sites across the state of Texas, and I urge Texans in need of a test to find a site nearest them.”

These testing sites are especially important in communities where there’s not a county health department.

Find a test site near you at covidtest.tdem.texas.gov.

COVID-19 Symptoms According to CDC as of July, 5 2020

Fever

Chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

CDC guidelines on Who needs to quarantine?

Anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

This includes people who previously had COVID-19 and people who have taken a serologic (antibody) test and have antibodies to the virus.

What counts as close contact?

You were within 6 feet of someone who has COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes

You provided care at home to someone who is sick with COVID-19

You had direct physical contact with the person (touched, hugged, or kissed them)

You shared eating or drinking utensils

They sneezed, coughed, or somehow got respiratory droplets on you

Steps to Take

Stay home and monitor your health

Stay home for 14 days after your last contact with a person who has COVID-19

Watch for fever (100.4◦F), cough, shortness of breath, or other symptoms of COVID-19

If possible, stay away others, especially people who are at higher risk for getting very sick from COVID-19

If you’re looking for a face mask, we have an article where we compared face masks for children and adults.

Save

Comments

comments