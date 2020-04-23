Home News 135 Total COVID-19 Cases In Ellis County

Nine Additional Recovered COVID-19 Cases In Ellis County

April 23, 2020 – The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has notified the Ellis County Local Health Authority of nine additional recovered cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County. This increases the countywide total to 69 recoveries.

As of this evening, five of the additional confirmed positive COVID-19 cases are from Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation facility in Waxahachie. These cases include a 63 year-old male, 79 year-old female, 84 year-old female, 87 year-old male, and a 92 year-old female resident. This increases the total number to 19 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 at Legend Oaks. Note:please see our article where Legend Oaks reports they have at least 20 positive cases and 6 staff positive.

The Ellis County Office of Emergency Management reports confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as they are distributed to the Local Health Authority by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS). There are currently more COVID-19 recoveries than active cases. Stay resilient, together we will continue to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19.

CopyCopied