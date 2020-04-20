Families Express Concern About COVID-19 At Legend Oaks

Legend Oaks Waxahachie Reports 20 Residents Have COVID-19

This evening the city of Waxahachie issued a press release stating they have “received confirmation that Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation has reported seven (7) confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, including one death.”

However, family members of residents and former employees began commenting on the City of Waxahachie Facebook page expressing concerns about the accuracy of the reporting. Focus Daily News obtained a copy of communication from Legend Oaks of Waxahachie to families of residents.

It stated: “As we have continued testing, we have seen additional anticipated increase movement with COVID-19 positive cases since our last update. We have tested a total of 32 residents, with 12 being negative. The positive test results bring the total count of COVID cases to 20 residents. Staff cases at 6. We will continue to be transparent with our updates and would ask that unless its a specific clinical question about your loved one please call the main line or email us.”

Families are expressing their concerns about the discrepancy in number of positive cases according to the facility versus what the City of Waxahachie reported. One Facebook member commented they received a call on April 5th telling them a worker got the virus on 3/24/2020.

Furthermore, the press release from the City of Waxahachie stated,

“The Legend Oaks Facility is working with the DSHS and the Texas Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to follow all guidelines and protocols. Legend Oaks is under monitoring and inspection by those State authorities. City and County Emergency Management personnel are working with this facility and monitoring the situation closely, and offering assistance when needed, including providing much-needed personal protective equipment (PPE) – nearly 3,000 face masks, five (5) reusable face shields, 200 Tyvek suits, and five (5) gallons of hand sanitizer.”

Throughout this pandemic we’ve seen nursing homes and rehab facilities are especially vulnerable to the rapid spread of this virus. Based on information from Legend Oaks website, the facility stopped allowing visitors on March 14, 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments

comments