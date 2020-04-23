Red Oak Police Recover Duncanville Stolen Vehicle

Stolen Vehicle Recovered Following Pursuit

On 4/22/2020 at 3:36 PM, Red Oak Police Department personnel were advised by the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch Center that a reporting person had just called in and advised that they just observed someone driving their vehicle which had been stolen in Duncanville, Texas on 4/20/2020.

The reporting person stated that the vehicle was a tan in color 2005 Nissan Altima bearing Texas License Plate (LFR-4846). A records check was conducted on the vehicle which showed to be confirmed as a stolen vehicle out of the City of Duncanville. The reporting person advised that they were following the stolen vehicle eastbound on Red Oak road from IH-35E. The stolen vehicle turned onto northbound State Highway 342 and then onto eastbound Ovilla road where Red Oak Police Department units located the occupied stolen vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The stolen vehicle accelerated and began to flee eastbound on E. Ovilla Road at a high rate of speed into Ferris. The pursuit continued through the City of Ferris onto Southbound IH-45. The suspect vehicle started to take Exit 263A for 561 Trumbull and sharply jerked back left onto the highway at the last moment causing the driver to lose control of the vehicle and began sliding left and right across the highway.

Suspect Is A Juvenile

The stolen vehicle struck a tractor box trailer which was traveling southbound in front of the stolen vehicle and came to a stop. Red Oak Police Department personnel conducted a high-risk traffic stop of the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody without any further incident. The Ferris Police Department, Palmer Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety assisted with the investigation. The juvenile subject was subsequently transported to the Red Oak Police Department for his involvement in the offense.

Since the suspect is a male juvenile, he will not be identified pursuant to state law but has been referred to juvenile for his alleged involvement in the following offenses:

A. Unauthorized use of a vehicle

B. Evading arrest or detention in a vehicle

The juvenile did not sustain injuries during the crash and the wrecked stolen vehicle was recovered at the crash scene.

