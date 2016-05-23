News
Recent News
Legal Notice
Sports
Sports News
Weather
Entertainment
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Travel
Food
Health & Beauty
Technology
House and Home
Automotive
Bumper to Bumper
Commentary
Search
Saturday, January 21, 2017
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Focus Daily News
News
Recent News
Legal Notice
Sports
Sports News
Weather
Entertainment
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Travel
Food
Health & Beauty
Technology
House and Home
Automotive
Bumper to Bumper
Commentary
Trending Now
Friends, Family Remember DeSoto Shooting Victim With Candlelight Vigil
Lancaster ISD Hosts My Brother’s Keeper Mentorship Summit
An American In Paris Comes to Dallas Summer Musicals
DeSoto High School Lockout Lifted, Suspects Still Loose
Run Or Walk At Methodist Mansfield Run With Heart
Friends, Family Remember DeSoto Shooting Victim With Candlelight Vigil
Joshua C. Johnson
-
January 20, 2017
0
Lancaster ISD Hosts My Brother’s Keeper Mentorship Summit
News Staff
-
January 19, 2017
0
DeSoto High School Lockout Lifted, Suspects Still Loose
Joshua C. Johnson
-
January 19, 2017
0
Run Or Walk At Methodist Mansfield Run With Heart
News Staff
-
January 19, 2017
0
Duncanville Park Master Plan Seeks Resident Input
Rita Cook
-
January 19, 2017
0
ENTERTAINMENT
An American In Paris Comes to Dallas Summer Musicals
Jo Ann Holt
-
January 19, 2017
Late Nights At Dallas Museum Of Art Returns Jan. 20
Jo Ann Holt
-
January 18, 2017
Alex Organ Directs Grounded At Second Thought Theatre
January 16, 2017
Get Your Groove On At Dallas Arboretum And Botanical Gardens
January 12, 2017
The Curious Incident Of The Dog In The Nighttime Now Playing In Dallas
January 12, 2017
A Monster Calls: A Fairy-tale For Grownups
January 11, 2017
Sports
White House Honors Bridgette King With Community Leadership Awards
Rita Cook
-
January 10, 2017
0
DUNCANVILLE—What does the City of Duncanville and President Barack Obama have in common? That would be 1990 Duncanville High School Graduate Bridgette King. Recently, King was...
City Of DeSoto Hosts Ultimate Tailgate Takeover Event
News Staff
-
December 30, 2016
0
DeSoto Hosts Ultimate Tailgate Takeover Event January 7 DESOTO—The Parks & Recreation Department is leading the charge in celebrating the Class 6 State Championships won...
Chris Anderson Named Red Oak ISD Athletic Director
News Staff
-
December 22, 2016
0
RED OAK—Red Oak ISD has named Chris Anderson as its new Athletic Director. Anderson joins Red Oak ISD after serving as Assistant Athletic Director for Duncanville...
DeSoto State Champions, Eagles Win First State Title
Kevin Chatman
-
December 17, 2016
0
DeSoto Ends Perfect Season, Defeats Cibolo Steele, 38-29 ARLINGTON—The last ten seconds of Saturday’s 6A Division 2 State Championships against Cibolo Steele (14-2) was a...
Travel
The MSC Divina Does Italian Just Fine
Rita Cook
-
January 16, 2017
0
Chicago’s Burnham Hotel, History With A Modern Vibe
Rita Cook
-
December 30, 2016
0
NCL Alaskan Adventures Even Better The Second Time Around
Marlon Hanson
-
December 30, 2016
0
Terlingua’s No Ghost Town During Terlingua Chili Cook-Off
Jo Ann Holt
-
November 20, 2016
0
Life Changing Africa: Soul Stirring Safari
Rita Cook
-
November 15, 2016
0
Movie Reviews
The Love Witch Is A Campy, Fun Romp
Rita Cook
-
January 16, 2017
0
A Monster Calls: A Fairy-tale For Grownups
Jo Ann Holt
-
January 11, 2017
0
North Texas Film Critics Association Name “La La Land” Best Film...
Rita Cook
-
January 1, 2017
0
Dallas And North Texas Film Festival Executives Choose Top Films
Jo Ann Holt
-
December 30, 2016
0
Oscar Contender? Perhaps If Rules Don’t Apply
Rita Cook
-
December 28, 2016
0
Bumper to Bumper
2017 Toyota Tundra TRD, A Real Pro
Marlon Hanson
-
January 8, 2017
0
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Turbocharges The Holidays
Marlon Hanson
-
December 29, 2016
0
2017 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition: Cowboy Swag Sold Separately
Joshua C. Johnson
-
December 26, 2016
0
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: The Minivan You’ve Been Waiting For
Kristin Barclay
-
December 21, 2016
0
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Is The Vehicle For Family Weddings
Joshua C. Johnson
-
December 21, 2016
0
Keeping Warm In The 2017 Acura MDX
Marlon Hanson
-
December 18, 2016
0
1,215
Fans
Like
958
Followers
Follow
Focus Daily News • 1337 Marilyn Avenue • DeSoto • TX • 75115
EVEN MORE NEWS
Friends, Family Remember DeSoto Shooting Victim With Candlelight Vigil
January 20, 2017
Lancaster ISD Hosts My Brother’s Keeper Mentorship Summit
January 19, 2017
An American In Paris Comes to Dallas Summer Musicals
January 19, 2017
POPULAR CATEGORY
News
285
Entertainment
88
Sports
80
Bumper to Bumper
73
Legal Notice
54
Food
39
Movie Reviews
36
Work For Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
© 2016 Focus Daily News