Saturday, January 21, 2017

ENTERTAINMENT

Sports

Bridgette King

White House Honors Bridgette King With Community Leadership Awards

Rita Cook -
0
DUNCANVILLE—What does the  City of Duncanville and President Barack Obama have in common? That would be 1990 Duncanville High School Graduate Bridgette King. Recently, King was...
state championship game

City Of DeSoto Hosts Ultimate Tailgate Takeover Event

News Staff -
0
DeSoto Hosts Ultimate Tailgate Takeover Event January 7 DESOTO—The Parks & Recreation Department is leading the charge in celebrating the Class 6 State Championships won...
Chris Anderson Red Oak ISD

Chris Anderson Named Red Oak ISD Athletic Director

News Staff -
0
  RED OAK—Red Oak ISD has named Chris Anderson as its new Athletic Director. Anderson joins Red Oak ISD after serving as Assistant Athletic Director for Duncanville...
DeSoto State champions

DeSoto State Champions, Eagles Win First State Title

Kevin Chatman -
0
DeSoto Ends Perfect Season, Defeats Cibolo Steele, 38-29 ARLINGTON—The last ten seconds of Saturday’s 6A Division 2 State Championships against Cibolo Steele (14-2) was a...

Travel

Movie Reviews

Bumper to Bumper

1,215FansLike
958FollowersFollow


Focus Daily News • 1337 Marilyn Avenue • DeSoto • TX • 75115

EVEN MORE NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2016 Focus Daily News