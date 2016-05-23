Monday, January 9, 2017

City Of DeSoto Hosts Ultimate Tailgate Takeover Event

DeSoto Hosts Ultimate Tailgate Takeover Event January 7 DESOTO—The Parks & Recreation Department is leading the charge in celebrating the Class 6 State Championships won...
Chris Anderson Red Oak ISD

Chris Anderson Named Red Oak ISD Athletic Director

  RED OAK—Red Oak ISD has named Chris Anderson as its new Athletic Director. Anderson joins Red Oak ISD after serving as Assistant Athletic Director for Duncanville...
DeSoto State champions

DeSoto State Champions, Eagles Win First State Title

DeSoto Ends Perfect Season, Defeats Cibolo Steele, 38-29 ARLINGTON—The last ten seconds of Saturday’s 6A Division 2 State Championships against Cibolo Steele (14-2) was a...

Cedar Hill Coach McGuire Joins Baylor Coaching Staff

CEDAR HILL—Joey McGuire has made a monumental move to Waco but his legacy will forever last in Cedar Hill. Recently, Baylor Head Coach Matt...

