News
Recent News
Legal Notice
Sports
Sports News
Weather
Entertainment
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Travel
Food
Health & Beauty
Technology
House and Home
Automotive
Bumper to Bumper
Commentary
Search
Monday, January 9, 2017
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Sign in
Welcome! Log into your account
your username
your password
Forgot your password? Get help
Password recovery
Recover your password
your email
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Focus Daily News
News
Recent News
Legal Notice
Sports
Sports News
Weather
Entertainment
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Travel
Food
Health & Beauty
Technology
House and Home
Automotive
Bumper to Bumper
Commentary
Trending Now
Dallas County Elects First African American Female Constable
DeSoto ISD Trustee Pulls Double Duty As Dallas NAACP President
Gov. Abbott Puts Faith In Dallas DA Office
Laugh Out Loud At Theatre Three And Theatre Too!
BackPack Wine Makes Travel Easier
Dallas County Elects First African American Female Constable
Joshua C. Johnson
-
January 5, 2017
0
DeSoto ISD Trustee Pulls Double Duty As Dallas NAACP President
Rita Cook
-
January 4, 2017
0
Gov. Abbott Puts Faith In Dallas DA Office
Rita Cook
-
January 4, 2017
0
What Happened In Murder Of Elderly Cedar Hill Man?
Rita Cook
-
January 1, 2017
0
City Of DeSoto Hosts Ultimate Tailgate Takeover Event
News Staff
-
December 30, 2016
0
ENTERTAINMENT
Laugh Out Loud At Theatre Three And Theatre Too!
Jo Ann Holt
-
January 2, 2017
Dallas And North Texas Film Festival Executives Choose Top Films
Jo Ann Holt
-
December 30, 2016
Ochre House Theater Presents World Premiere of Dr. Bobaganush
December 29, 2016
Dallas New Year’s Eve Events Help Ring In 2017
December 28, 2016
Fences Is A Seamless Translation Of Pulitzer Prize Winning Play
December 28, 2016
“Gloria” Presented by Dallas Theater Center In Intimate Studio Space
December 21, 2016
Sports
City Of DeSoto Hosts Ultimate Tailgate Takeover Event
News Staff
-
December 30, 2016
0
DeSoto Hosts Ultimate Tailgate Takeover Event January 7 DESOTO—The Parks & Recreation Department is leading the charge in celebrating the Class 6 State Championships won...
Chris Anderson Named Red Oak ISD Athletic Director
News Staff
-
December 22, 2016
0
RED OAK—Red Oak ISD has named Chris Anderson as its new Athletic Director. Anderson joins Red Oak ISD after serving as Assistant Athletic Director for Duncanville...
DeSoto State Champions, Eagles Win First State Title
Kevin Chatman
-
December 17, 2016
0
DeSoto Ends Perfect Season, Defeats Cibolo Steele, 38-29 ARLINGTON—The last ten seconds of Saturday’s 6A Division 2 State Championships against Cibolo Steele (14-2) was a...
Cedar Hill Coach McGuire Joins Baylor Coaching Staff
Kevin Chatman
-
December 16, 2016
0
CEDAR HILL—Joey McGuire has made a monumental move to Waco but his legacy will forever last in Cedar Hill. Recently, Baylor Head Coach Matt...
Travel
Chicago’s Burnham Hotel, History With A Modern Vibe
Rita Cook
-
December 30, 2016
0
Terlingua’s No Ghost Town During Terlingua Chili Cook-Off
Jo Ann Holt
-
November 20, 2016
0
Life Changing Africa: Soul Stirring Safari
Rita Cook
-
November 15, 2016
0
Venetian Room Re-Opening Celebration A Night Of Memories
Jo Ann Holt
-
September 28, 2016
0
Westin Austin Hotel: Cool, Trendy, Hip
Rita Cook
-
September 26, 2016
0
Movie Reviews
North Texas Film Critics Association Name “La La Land” Best Film...
Rita Cook
-
January 1, 2017
0
Dallas And North Texas Film Festival Executives Choose Top Films
Jo Ann Holt
-
December 30, 2016
0
Fences Is A Seamless Translation Of Pulitzer Prize Winning Play
Jo Ann Holt
-
December 28, 2016
0
Magical Musical La La Land Is The Perfect Holiday Movie
Jo Ann Holt
-
December 15, 2016
0
Dallas-Fort Worth Film Critics Pick Top 10 Films Of 2016
Jo Ann Holt
-
December 13, 2016
0
Bumper to Bumper
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Turbocharges The Holidays
Marlon Hanson
-
December 29, 2016
0
2017 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition: Cowboy Swag Sold Separately
Joshua C. Johnson
-
December 26, 2016
0
2017 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid: The Minivan You’ve Been Waiting For
Kristin Barclay
-
December 21, 2016
0
Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 Is The Vehicle For Family Weddings
Joshua C. Johnson
-
December 21, 2016
0
Keeping Warm In The 2017 Acura MDX
Marlon Hanson
-
December 18, 2016
0
2017 Kia Soul! (Exclaims) Power
Marlon Hanson
-
December 13, 2016
0
1,184
Fans
Like
946
Followers
Follow
Focus Daily News • 1337 Marilyn Avenue • DeSoto • TX • 75115
EVEN MORE NEWS
Dallas County Elects First African American Female Constable
January 5, 2017
DeSoto ISD Trustee Pulls Double Duty As Dallas NAACP President
January 4, 2017
Gov. Abbott Puts Faith In Dallas DA Office
January 4, 2017
POPULAR CATEGORY
News
271
Entertainment
82
Sports
79
Bumper to Bumper
72
Legal Notice
54
Food
39
Movie Reviews
33
Work For Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
© 2016 Focus Daily News