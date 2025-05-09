Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa Announces Completion of Multi-Million Dollar Guestroom Renovation

Facebook

Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. (May 6, 2025) – Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, a serene desert resort located between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, announces the completion of a $15 million renovation to its 327 king and double-queen guestrooms. Updated rooms reflect the hotel’s scenic location, intertwining cultural elements and Pueblo-style design with modern comforts and amenities.

“We are proud to offer our guests a home away from home that not only provides a luxurious and relaxing stay, but also honors the deep cultural heritage of the Santa Ana Pueblo,” said General Manager Claudia Wattenberg.

The resort partnered with Los Angeles-based architect Houston Tyner and interior design firm Parker-Torres of Sudbury, Massachusetts, for the project. Room décor incorporates designs and colors of local woven fabrics as well as pueblo clay pottery. Rich, warm colors are inspired by two staples of the Santa Ana Pueblo – the red of seasoned chili peppers combined with the blues of harvested blue corn. Woven, Native-inspired wall hangings and drapes bring all the aesthetics together. Subtle bedside lighting casts a warm glow, highlighting the room’s natural tones.

Newly renovated bathrooms offer a refined, spa-inspired experience. Each features an expansive vanity accented by a sleep marble countertop and a softly backlit circular mirror. A sliding barn door – matched to complement the room’s earthy color palette – adds a layer of privacy between the bathroom and living space.

Each guestroom has a spacious wardrobe, generous shoe closet, and in-room refrigerator for added convenience.

Additional enhancements include refreshed resort corridors, with new carpeting and textured wall coverings. Echoing guestroom design elements, floors and landings incorporate Native American patterns and inviting wood finishes, further immersing guests in the cultural richness of the Santa Ana Pueblo.

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa offers an unforgettable getaway, with signature experiences such as horseback rides exploring the Rio Grande, Bosque cottonwood forest, and cultural sites. The resort also showcases educational and cultural experiences highlighting the Santa Ana Pueblo, including activities led by tribe members, traditional bread baking, and a comprehensive Tamaya Cultural Learning Center displaying Native American artifacts and art pieces throughout the property.

For more information or to book a visit to Hyatt Regency Tamaya (pronounced Tah-my-YAH), please visit hyattregencytamaya.com or call (505) 867-1234.

About Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa

Between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, New Mexico, Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa is a 500-acre resort on the Santa Ana Pueblo. Adjacent to the Sandia Mountains along the Rio Grande, the award-winning property offers 350 luxurious pueblo-style guestrooms combining traditional local design with modern comforts. Resort amenities include 3 outdoor pools, an 18-hole championship Twin Warriors Golf Club, Tamaya Mist Spa & Salon, and The Stables at Tamaya.

In addition to the Tamaya Cultural Learning Center & Museum, unique cultural programming features pueblo bread baking demonstrations and tribal dance performances. Hyatt Regency Tamaya boasts over 54,000 square feet of flexible, indoor and outdoor function space. For on-site dining, guests can enjoy Rio Grande Lounge, Santa Ana Café, and seasonal dining at Corn Maiden. For more information and reservations, please visit

www.tamaya.hyatt.com.