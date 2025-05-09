Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa Announces Completion of Multi-Million Dollar Guestroom Renovation

By
Kristin Barclay
-
0
Hyatt Regency Tamaya
Photo credit: Hyatt Regency Tamaya

Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. (May 6, 2025) – Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa, a serene desert resort located between Albuquerque and Santa Fe, announces the completion of a $15 million renovation to its 327 king and double-queen guestrooms. Updated rooms reflect the hotel’s scenic location, intertwining cultural elements and Pueblo-style design with modern comforts and amenities.

“We are proud to offer our guests a home away from home that not only provides a luxurious and relaxing stay, but also honors the deep cultural heritage of the Santa Ana Pueblo,” said General Manager Claudia Wattenberg.

The resort partnered with Los Angeles-based architect Houston Tyner and interior design firm Parker-Torres of Sudbury, Massachusetts, for the project. Room décor incorporates designs and colors of local woven fabrics as well as pueblo clay pottery. Rich, warm colors are inspired by two staples of the Santa Ana Pueblo – the red of seasoned chili peppers combined with the blues of harvested blue corn. Woven, Native-inspired wall hangings and drapes bring all the aesthetics together. Subtle bedside lighting casts a warm glow, highlighting the room’s natural tones.

Newly renovated bathrooms offer a refined, spa-inspired experience. Each features an expansive vanity accented by a sleep marble countertop and a softly backlit circular mirror. A sliding barn door – matched to complement the room’s earthy color palette – adds a layer of privacy between the bathroom and living space.

Each guestroom has a spacious wardrobe, generous shoe closet, and in-room refrigerator for added convenience.

King guestroom
Photo courtesy Hyatt Regency Tamaya

Additional enhancements include refreshed resort corridors, with new carpeting and textured wall coverings. Echoing guestroom design elements, floors and landings incorporate Native American patterns and inviting wood finishes, further immersing guests in the cultural richness of the Santa Ana Pueblo.

Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort & Spa offers an unforgettable getaway, with signature experiences such as horseback rides exploring the Rio Grande, Bosque cottonwood forest, and cultural sites. The resort also showcases educational and cultural experiences highlighting the Santa Ana Pueblo, including activities led by tribe members, traditional bread baking, and a comprehensive Tamaya Cultural Learning Center displaying Native American artifacts and art pieces throughout the property.

For more information or to book a visit to Hyatt Regency Tamaya (pronounced Tah-my-YAH), please visit hyattregencytamaya.com or call (505) 867-1234.

About Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa

Between Santa Fe and Albuquerque, New Mexico, Hyatt Regency Tamaya Resort and Spa is a 500-acre resort on the Santa Ana Pueblo. Adjacent to the Sandia Mountains along the Rio Grande, the award-winning property offers 350 luxurious pueblo-style guestrooms combining traditional local design with modern comforts. Resort amenities include 3 outdoor pools, an 18-hole championship Twin Warriors Golf Club, Tamaya Mist Spa & Salon, and The Stables at Tamaya.

In addition to the Tamaya Cultural Learning Center &amp; Museum, unique cultural programming features pueblo bread baking demonstrations and tribal dance performances. Hyatt Regency Tamaya boasts over 54,000 square feet of flexible, indoor and outdoor function space. For on-site dining, guests can enjoy Rio Grande Lounge, Santa Ana Café, and seasonal dining at Corn Maiden. For more information and reservations, please visit
www.tamaya.hyatt.com.

Previous articleNunsense II Opens at Duncanville Community Theatre May 8
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay
Kristin Barclay graduated from the University of South Carolina with a major in Journalism and Advertising. Throughout her career, Kristin has demonstrated a passion for storytelling and a commitment to providing accurate, timely, and informative news coverage. She has a deep understanding of the issues and concerns facing local communities and has earned a reputation as a trusted source for reliable news and information. In addition to her work as an editor and journalist, Kristin is also a skilled writer and has written articles on a wide range of topics, including politics, business, education, and culture. She has a keen eye for detail and a talent for crafting compelling stories that engage and inform readers. Kristin is also an active member of the community and has volunteered her time and resources to numerous organizations and causes. She believes in the importance of giving back and making a positive impact on the world around us. In addition to her professional accomplishments, Kristin Barclay is also a passionate advocate for local journalism and the role it plays in keeping communities informed and engaged. She believes strongly in the importance of supporting local news outlets and is dedicated to ensuring that quality journalism remains a vital part of our society. Outside of work, Kristin enjoys traveling both for business and pleasure. She loves exploring new places, meeting new people, and experiencing different cultures. Whether she's on a business trip or a vacation, Kristin is always eager to discover what makes each place unique and special. Kristin's passions include boots, bourbon, dogs and college football. She is a self-proclaimed boot aficionado and has an impressive collection of cowboy boots that she wears with pride. She also enjoys sipping on a good bourbon and spending time with her husband and beloved border collies. Last but certainly not least, Kristin is the proud mother of two children who bring joy and meaning to her life. She is deeply committed to being a loving and supportive parent, and her children are her greatest source of inspiration and motivation
Instagram Pinterest Twitter Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.