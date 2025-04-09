Chefs Making Waves Sets Sail To Cozumel, Mexico From Port of Miami May 5-9, 2025

Facebook

Miami, FL – Following its inaugural year, the Chefs Making Waves (CMW) food and wine festival at sea – presented by Sixthman, Agency 21 Consulting (A21), and EBG – is back with an unparalleled lineup for the 2025 voyage. Sixthman, known for curating unforgettable experiences on land and sea since 2001 with festivals such as The Rock Boat, Cayamo, and many others, has carefully curated a generous serving of culinary endeavors for this four-night all-inclusive culinary cruise featuring the top celebrity chefs, personalities, authors, and more. Setting sail from the Port of Miami on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) to Cozumel, Mexico, on Monday, May 5, 2025 – Friday, May 9, 2025, Chefs Making Waves promises a one-of-a-kind voyage for foodies of all kinds.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with A21 and EBG once again to bring our second Chefs Making Waves food cruise to life,” said Jeff Cuellar, Vice President of Sixthman Partnerships. “With the first sailing, we came out of the gates with a bang, blowing foodies away with a stellar lineup of talent and programming that we actually broke the record for the fastest-selling themed cruise in our portfolio. Our goal for 2025 is to continue to elevate the sailing experience and take the cruise to the next level. The biggest additions we’ve made would have to be the introduction of the restaurant takeovers that provide more flexibility for the guests and overall engagement from the chefs as well as the buffet spotlights to provide a more immersive experience.”

This intimate culinary expedition is the ultimate getaway for those with an appetite for unique opportunities to taste and learn from some of the industry’s most acclaimed culinary talents. Chefs Making Waves will welcome aboard many of the world’s best chefs, wine, and spirit producers to offer passengers a premier gastronomic celebration at sea.

The Chefs Making Waves culinary cruise will feature walk-around tastings, cooking demonstrations, curated dinners, late-night themed parties, live mixology experiences and more, all led by award-winning Food Network chefs, TV personalities, cookbook authors, food activists, and restaurateurs including: Richard Blais, Robert Irvine, Maneet

Chauhan, Tom Colicchio, Scott Conant, Antonia Lofaso, Jonathan Waxman, Geoffrey Zakarian, Claudette Zepeda, Lindsay Autry, Giorgio Rapicavoli, Michael Schwartz, Nyesha Arrington and more.

Passengers eager to enhance their skills in the kitchen can grab a seat at one of the live culinary demos on board and watch as celebrity chefs dish out their secrets and tricks. Recipes shared during demos will be available following the demonstration so that guests can tackle them in their own kitchens.

Those looking to learn a thing or two about a great cocktail can sit in on live mixology demos presented by Bacardi that will be led by Gio Gutierrez. The voyage will also feature several onboard experiences, such as The Secret Sauce Speakeasy, presented by Justin’s House of Bourbon, offering guests spectacular onboard tasting experiences where the buzz of bourbon and the elegance of wine collide in an intimate, immersive setting. Available for purchase, Justin’s House of Bourbon has carefully blended a limited edition small batch for the 2025 Chefs Making Cruise; pre-orders of the special batch can be made

– HERE.

Onboard experiences available for purchase also include guided and self-guided wine

tastings featuring the finest offerings from Sosie Wines, McKinney Family Vineyards, and Red Car Wine.

The fun doesn’t stop there! Post-dinner events include interactive culinary games for the entire group, including Robert Irvine Live: Culinary Chaos, where guests can throw their name in the Culinary Chaos lottery and be chosen to join Robert on stage!

For the fitness enthusiasts on board, there will be many wellness opportunities for passengers to partake in such as high-intensity fitness classes with chef Giorgio Rapicavoli, including a Neon Dash sunset fun run and a Chops-Fit class; plus refreshing morning yoga sessions, pickleball, and dance classes. Guests who prefer to opt out of the fitness routine and sleep in will have the choice to attend Bloody Mary Bingo presented by Bacardi for refreshing beverages and breakfast fun. In addition to vacationing beside your

favorite chefs, there will be at least one Autograph session, allowing guests to have face-to-face time with these pros and snap some photos.

The ship will also host late-night takeover events with live entertainment, themed parties, a Silent Disco presented by San Bernardo and more.

New to this year’s culinary cruise, guests can look forward to restaurant takeovers at any of the ship’s four restaurants and two dining rooms onboard – La Cucina, Orchid Garden, Cagney’s, Le Bistro, Magenta Dining Room, and Grand Pacific Dining Room. Each restaurant will be paired with a celebrity chef (or chefs) and have its own specially curated menus with various course options. All restaurant takeovers are included with the purchase of each boarding pass.

Each cabin will have the opportunity to make a select number of reservations before sailing and then have the option to make additional reservations onboard. The lineup of chef collaborations can be found – HERE. Additional dining includes

an outdoor buffet, Great Outdoors; O’Sheehan’s Neighborhood Bar & Grill which will be open all day and late-night; and the Garden Cafe, an indoor buffet where guests can exclusively partake in buffet spotlights.

At the Buffet Spotlights, all of the dishes prepared will be curated by the onboard chefs;

perfect for bites throughout the day. Enhanced private dining experiences will be available for purchase – more details forthcoming.

Unlike other food events and festivals, the purchase of your stateroom includes all programming(excluding select premium experiences) and a complimentary Premium Plus Beverage Package that includes top-shelf cocktails, spirits, beer, champagne, and wine by the glass, unlimited soft drinks and juices, unlimited still and sparkling bottled water, all Starbucks® coffee, specialty drinks, and energy

drinks.

The cruise takes place on Norwegian’s Gem, a 965-foot-long award-winning Jewel class vessel with just over 1,000 cabins, making it one of the most exclusive ships on the sea. This ocean liner provides guests with concierge service, a world-class tranquil spa, a dazzling casino, unforgettable nightlife, and countless bars and lounges.

Beyond the onboard experience, Chefs Making Waves guests will have the chance to enjoy an unforgettable shore excursion in Cozumel, Mexico, which is renowned for fantastic fishing, snorkeling, and diving opportunities and for exploring historic Mayan ruins. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks before sailing. Cruisers can book an excursion upon receipt of their official booking number. In addition to shore excursions, guests will also have the opportunity to plan culinary shore excursions, which include cooking classes, chocolate experiences, and Mexican cuisine workshops.

The itinerary for Chefs Making Waves is as follows:

● Monday, May 5 – Depart Port of Miami

● Tuesday, May 6 – Day at Sea

● Wednesday, May 7 – Cozumel, Mexico

● Thursday, May 8 – Day at Sea

● Friday, May 9 – Arrive at Port of Miami

For more information, visit www.chefsmakingwaves.com and stay up to date all year long by following along with @ChefsMakingWaves on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.