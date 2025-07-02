Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey Launches ‘One for All Project’

Facebook

JERSEY CITY, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Proper No. Twelve® Irish Whiskey announces the launch of the One for All Project, a nationwide initiative addressing the severe funding crisis facing fire departments across the United States. Proper No. Twelve has always stood behind the courageous heroes who fight for us every day, having donated over $5 million to first responders since the brand’s inception. Now, rooted in its core values of loyalty, camaraderie, and community, the brand is deepening that commitment through a long-term, strategic effort to support firefighters across America.

The reality for the firefighter community is stark: 72% of career and volunteer fire departments report not having enough funding to cover basic operations1, compelling firefighters to use personal funds for necessary equipment like safety gear and specialized tools. According to the National Fire Protection Association, every $1 invested in disaster mitigation saves communities $6 in reduced damage and emergency costs2, yet departments continue to face significant financial challenges. The One for All Project represents Proper No. Twelve’s commitment to addressing this critical—and unacceptable—issue.

In the program’s initial phase, Proper No. Twelve provided 12 firehouses with $10,000 grants to help cover the costs of essential safety gear, equipment, and station repairs. One of these firehouses – The Jersey City Fire Department, Engine 11 – was selected to receive $40,000 of additional funding to complete a transformational project, revitalizing a critical community resource.

Proper No. Twelve is proud to announce that applications are now open for 12 additional firehouses to receive $10,000 grants. Firehouses are encouraged to visit ProperTwelveOneForAll.com for more information on the program and to apply.

For Engine 11, funding is enabling upgrades of two vital spaces in disrepair: Gear storage will be upgraded from cramped cages that are not up to code to state-of-the-art lockers that allow for proper drying of gear and quicker access. Their kitchen—a critical communal space where firefighters rest, recharge, and share meals—will be transformed into a modern, functional area. “Nationwide, fire departments like ours are facing a growing funding crisis, making it harder to secure the basic tools and equipment needed to keep ourselves and our communities safe,” said Chief Robert Daly of the Jersey City Fire Department. “This incredible support from the One For All Project will help us bridge that gap, ensuring that our firefighters can do their jobs safely and effectively. Just as Proper No. Twelve stands for loyalty and camaraderie, our firehouse is built on those same values—we’re a tight-knit community serving our community.”

To learn more about the One For All Project and the 12 inaugural grantees from Jersey City, NJ; Sahuarita, AZ; North Mankato, MN; Livingston, TN; Krum, TX; Jasper, GA; Grand Ridge, IL; Tallahassee, FL; Santa Monica, CA; Eustis, FL; Denver, CO; and Orlando, FL, visit ProperTwelveOneForAll.com.

Proper No. Twelve invites all eligible firehouses with 501(c)(3) status to apply now at ProperTwelveOneForAll.com by June 24. The public will also have the chance to make a direct impact by voting for the firehouses that will receive this essential funding between July 1 and July 8.

About Proper No. Twelve® Irish Whiskey

Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey is a premium quality Irish whiskey made for the bold and hard-working. A smooth blend of triple-distilled malt and grain whiskey, Proper No. Twelve is made at the world’s oldest licensed whiskey distillery and aged for four years in bourbon barrels, delivering a rich and approachable finish with notes of vanilla, honeyed sweetness, and toasted wood.

Proper No. Twelve is bottled at 40% ABV (80 proof), with its Irish Apple varietal available at 35% ABV (70 proof). It retails for $24.99 and is available across the U.S. and in select international markets.

The brand remains committed to giving back, having donated over $5 million to first responder organizations worldwide in recognition of their service and sacrifice.

For more information, visit www.properwhiskey.com and follow @ProperWhiskey.

Proper No. Twelve® Irish Whiskey. 40% Alc./Vol. (80 proof). ©2025 Eire Born Spirits, properwhiskey.com. Please drink responsibly.