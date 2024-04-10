2025 Acura MDX Receives Bolder Styling, Enhanced Tech and Bang & Olufsen Audio

Facebook

Today, Acura revealed an extensive refresh of the 2025 MDX, the performance brand’s flagship and the best-selling 3-row luxury SUV of all-time. The 2025 MDX and MDX Type S performance SUVs will begin arriving at Acura dealers nationwide this May.

The MDX boasts styling enhancements, a new 12.3-inch touchscreen interface featuring Google built-in1, a quieter cabin, improved safety features, and a Bang & Olufsen luxury audio system.

The high-performance 2025 MDX Type S with Advance Package debuts the new AcuraWatch™ 360 system that introduces more advanced driver assistive capabilities thanks to additional front corner radars, a higher-fidelity front camera, and new front millimeter wave radar. The standard AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver assistive technologies on all other MDX grades also features updated hardware for enhanced safety performance.

“The best never stand still; they keep getting better, and that’s what we did with the new 2025 Acura MDX by taking our most popular model and flagship 3-row SUV to a new level, as we continue to advance Precision Crafted Performance at every point in the Acura lineup,” said Mamadou Diallo, Senior Vice President of American Honda Auto Sales. “We’ve enhanced MDX in almost every way, adding incredible new tech, a quick and intuitive touchscreen interface, world-class Bang & Olufsen luxury audio and lots more. It’s simply the best MDX we’ve ever made.”

New for the 2025 model year is the arrival of the MDX A-Spec with Advance Package, which combines sport appearance with additional premium features including a head-up display, 16-way power front seats, heated outboard second-row seats, heated steering wheel, and Surround View Camera. MDX with Advance Package and MDX A-Spec with Advance Package also feature curvilinear-quilted leather and massaging front seats, previously exclusive to MDX Type S.

Additionally, the turbocharged MDX Type S now comes standard with the previously optional Advance Package, further enhancing the high-performance variant with premium features, including a head-up display, 16-way power front seats, 9-way massaging front seats, heated outboard second-row seats, heated steering wheel, and Surround View Camera. The 2025 MDX Type S with Advance Package introduces Acura’s most impressive audio system yet, an all-new 31-speaker Bang & Olufsen luxury audio system that elevates MDX’s already class-leading audio experience.

What’s New (MDX):

Enhanced AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver assistive technologies (standard)

12.3-inch touchscreen interface featuring Google built-in 1 (standard)

(standard) Redesigned center console with improved functionality, USB-C ports inside and in the rear of the console box, increased storage and a more accessible wireless smartphone charger (standard)

Front fascia with redesigned bumper, open-frame Diamond Pentagon grille with new more aggressive mesh pattern, and darkened headlights and taillights (standard)

Redesigned 20-inch wheels (Technology Package and above)

Available curvilinear-quilted 16-way Milano leather front seats with 9-way massaging function (Advance Package, A-Spec with Advance Package)

11-speaker (+2), 8-channel audio system

19-speaker (+3 on Advance Package and A-Spec, +7 on Technology) Bang & Olufsen luxury audio system (Technology Package and above)

Extensive refinement updates for a quieter cabin, including laminated rear door glass and additional insulation (Technology Package and above)

Rear seatbelt reminder system (standard)

Two new available colors: Canyon River Blue Metallic (all trims except A-Spec and A-Spec with Advance Package) and Urban Gray Pearl (A-Spec with Advance Package)

What’s New (MDX Type S with Advance Package):

31-speaker (+6) Bang & Olufsen luxury audio system

AcuraWatch™ 360 system adds Front Cross Traffic Warning 7 , Lane Change Collision Mitigation and Active Lane Change Assist

, Lane Change Collision Mitigation and Active Lane Change Assist Redesigned front seats with Ultrasuede bolsters and Type S logo embossed on head restraints

Redesigned 21-inch wheels with machined face and Berlina Black accents

Front fascia with redesigned bumper and frameless Diamond Pentagon grille

New available color: Urban Gray Pearl

Styling Enhancements



All 2025 MDX models feature a new, more aggressive front fascia with a new open-frame Diamond Pentagon grille and a redesigned diamond pattern grille mesh. The sleek new design is framed by Acura’s signature four JewelEye® LED headlight elements and “Chicane” LED daytime running lights.

MDX A-Spec, for buyers who desire an even sportier appearance, now offers a more aggressive front fascia shared with the MDX Type S, a frameless Diamond Pentagon grille with redesigned grille mesh, blacked-out exterior treatment, A-Spec badges and redesigned 20-inch wheels. The Technology Package and Advance Package also receive new 20-inch wheel designs.

The styling of the more powerful MDX Type S is further enhanced with a new frameless Diamond Pentagon grille with redesigned open-surface mesh, which provides airflow to its exclusive Type S Turbo V6 engine, and redesigned Berlina Black 21-inch split-spoke wheels with a machined finish. Type S is further differentiated with an exclusive rear diffuser, large quad exhaust outlets and red Brembo® 4-piston front brake calipers.

Two exciting new paint colors are available for the first time on MDX: the all-new Canyon River Blue Metallic and Urban Gray Pearl, which debuted on the 2024 TLX.

More Standard Tech



Inside, Acura customers will find even more advanced tech and cutting-edge connectivity smartly integrated in MDX for a premium cabin experience. All 2025 MDX models now feature a new 12.3-inch touchscreen interface featuring Google built-in1, wireless Apple CarPlay3 and Android Auto™4 capability are also standard.

Complementing the new touchscreen interface is a more functional center console to further advance the cabin experience with increased storage and improved access to the standard wireless charging pad.

Every 2025 MDX features the latest generation of AcuraLink™5, with in-vehicle 4GLTE Wi-Fi compatibility, over-the-air software update capability and a wide array of available cloud-based services, including emergency roadside assistance, remote locking/unlocking and engine start.

Bang & Olufsen Luxury Audio



Acura has long been recognized for its outstanding audio performance and the 2025 MDX is the latest model to feature an immersive audio experience developed in partnership with Bang & Olufsen. Two new innovative, world-class Bang & Olufsen audio systems have been developed exclusively for the Acura MDX to elevate the in-vehicle audio experience with class-leading performance and powerful and sophisticated concert hall sound.

At the top of the MDX lineup, the 2025 MDX Type S with Advance Package exclusively features a new 31-speaker Bang & Olufsen’s luxury audio system. Boasting six more speakers than the outgoing system, it is the most powerful Acura audio system ever with Bang & Olufsen Acoustic Lens Tweeters, an 8.8″ subwoofer, two amplifiers, 24 channels of power and an incredible 31 speakers, including 12 mounted in the headliner.

The MDX with Technology Package, MDX with Advance Package, and MDX A-Spec models get a new 19-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system featuring 16 channels with Acoustic Lens Tweeters, and four speakers in the headliner.

The two bespoke Acura audio systems feature Bang & Olufsen’s latest 3D Sound Control, as well as the brand’s exclusive Beosonic™ feature and proprietary Acoustic Lens Technology. Bang & Olufsen’s intuitive Beosonic™ one-touch sound control interface enables Acura MDX clients to create a personal in-car audio experience with four distinct audio moods: Bright, Energetic, Warm and Relaxed. Bang & Olufsen’s Acoustic Lens Technology uniformly disperses high frequencies horizontally 180 degrees while limiting vertical reflections, improving the overall sense of space and realism for all passengers as they hear every note and every nuanced sound.

Moreover, brushed aluminum speaker grilles laser etched with the Bang & Olufsen logos further enhance MDX’s premium interior design.

The standard MDX audio system receives two additional speakers for 2025.

Enhanced Safety & Driver Assistive Features



The Acura MDX sets the benchmark for both active and passive safety performance and driver-assistive systems in the premium 3-row SUV class with Acura’s ACE™ body structure, next-generation front passenger airbag technology and the AcuraWatch™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies – all standard.

Standard on the MDX Type S with Advance Package, the new AcuraWatch™ 360 system is equipped with new and improved hardware, including an updated front long-range millimeter wave radar behind the Acura emblem, an updated front camera at the top of the windshield, new millimeter wave radars at all four corners, and a new steering wheel touch sensor. Together, this hardware enables multiple new driver assistance features, including Active Lane Change Assist2, Lane Change Collision Mitigation8, and Front Cross Traffic Warning7.

AcuraWatch™ 360 hardware also enhances existing driver assistance and collision avoidance technology, including Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with smoother acceleration and deceleration, longer-range blind spot information system (BSI)8, and more capable Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)9 that can detect oncoming vehicles and additional potential collision scenarios. You can find more information on AcuraWatch™ 360 here.

For 2025, the standard AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver assistive technologies on other MDX grades also has been updated for enhanced performance, with expanded functions of a new front single-lens sensor camera with higher detection accuracy and new grille-mounted millimeter-wave radar; both the camera and radar have a wider field of view. The significantly more capable hardware improves collision avoidance performance via improved ability to recognize attributes of objects, such as vehicles, bicycles or pedestrians, as well as white lines and road boundaries like curbs and road signs.

In the rear, the blind spot information (BSI)8 system’s warning range increased, enabling Lane Change Alert, which can help alert the driver to detected vehicles approaching from behind in adjacent lanes.

On MDX, the AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies includes CMBS™9 with Pedestrian Detection, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow10, Forward Collision Warning11, Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)12 incorporating Lane Departure Warning (LDW)13, LKAS6 and the Traffic Sign Recognition System14. Adaptive Cruise Control with Cornering Speed Assist, which determines curvature of the lane and reduces vehicle speed when ACC is active, is new to all MDX models. You can find more information on AcuraWatch™ here.

Also standard on every MDX for 2025 is a new rear seatbelt reminder system, which uses visual and audible cues to notify the driver whether rear seat occupants have buckled, or then unbuckled, their seatbelts.