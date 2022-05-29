Yellow Rose Gala Raises Almost $200,000 for MS Research

Facebook

Dallas artist Deborah Hartigan Viestenz welcomed almost 200 guests to her DHV Design District gallery to celebrate the return of the Yellow Rose Gala and honor the memory and legacy of founder Dee Wynne. Almost $200,000 was raised from ticket sales, a luxury auction, a raffle, and generous donations. The money raised goes 100% to directly fund progressive MS research through the International Progressive MS Alliance.

The gallery was filled with guests attired in bright, bold colors to complement the beautiful art. Yellow Rose President Fallon Wynne Way honored her mother (Dee Wynne) by painting the Yellow Rose’s mission along with inspiring “Cure MS” quotes in yellow on her dress.

Yellow Rose Gala Chair

Chairwoman Sheree J. Wilson, star of hit series Dallas and Walker Texas Ranger, greeted the crowd. “This is a cause that’s close to my heart,” Sheree said. “My dearest friend and one and only agent, Vicki Light, was diagnosed with MS at the age of 35, and I’m passionate about finding a cure.”

Before the close of the event, she took the stage to lead the group in a 4-Minute Challenge that raised over $10,000. The foundation also took a moment to honor the memory of a MS Warrior, Walker Bateman IV, who died recently.

The Yellow Rose Gala evening was 100% underwritten, with Sewell Automotive Companies as the presenting sponsor. Light bites were provided by G Texas Catering; and spirits from Republic National Distribution Company, Dripping Springs Distilling and the Lombardi daughters. Entertainment was provided by Pocket Tangerine; and signature yellow roses from Cebolla Fine Flowers.

Additional support was provided by Small Crowd, Colleen Rothschild Beauty, B Tobin Photography, Bob Manzano Photography, Best of Guide, Martha Tiller, and Whataburger. The Yellow Rose Gala Foundation was first established by founders Dee and Jimmy Wynne in April, 1986 shortly after Dee’s diagnosis with multiple sclerosis. Following their mother’s passing in 2014, the Gala has since been reestablished by her children, Fallon Wynne Way and Todd Wynne, with the help of active community leaders. For more information please visit theyellowrose.org.