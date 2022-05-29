Midlothian Police Are Investigating Deceased Male Found On Railport Parkway

Facebook

Midlothian Police Seek Information In Death Investigation

If you have any information about a possible hit and run in Midlothian, or know anything about the deceased male found by Midlothian Police, please call 972.775.3333 and ask to speak with an investigator.

OFFICIAL RELEASE Midlothian Police Department

Midlothian Texas: (22MP027879)

Death Investigation

May 28, 2022

On May 27, 2022 at approximately 9:50 PM, the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch received reports of an Unresponsive Person on Railport Parkway near US HWY 67. A caller reported that as he was driving on Railport Parkway, he saw a what appeared to be a male lying in the roadway. The reportee stopped to attend to the subject but found him to be unresponsive.

Patrol officers from the Midlothian Police Department and medical personnel from the Midlothian Fire Department were dispatched to that location. When responders arrived at the scene, they found a Hispanic male – possibly in his late 30’s – deceased. Investigators from both our Traffic Division and our Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene.

We are now conducting an investigation in to the incident. At this time, we believe the subject may have died from severe trauma that is indicative of him being struck by a vehicle. However, we are waiting for a review from the Medical Examiner to confirm the cause of death.

The deceased individual was carrying identification that was not government-issued so he has not been officially identified at this time, nor has any next of kin been contacted.

If you have any information on this case, please call 972.775.3333 and ask to speak with an investigator.