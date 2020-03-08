Art & Color Party kicks off 2020 Thrift Studio

The Art and Color Party, previewing the original art pieces for the 2020 Thrift Studio, drew 400 guests to view the artwork. The party was held Feb. 20 at ALG Collective, with 25 curated artists who donated original artwork to benefit Thrift Studio. Dwell with Dignity’s annual fundraiser, a 30-day luxury home furnishings pop-up shop, opens to the public for shopping April 2-May 2. All proceeds benefit Dwell with Dignity’s mission to transform lives through design for those struggling with homelessness and poverty.

Shay Geyer of IBB Design is Honorary Chair of Thrift Studio, and ALG Collective is Art Chair. The original art pieces at the Art and Color Party were curated by Artist and Gallery Owner Debra Ferrari. ALG Collective is a working artist studio and showroom for Anna Curnes, Melissa Ellis, Christi Meril, and Annie Griffeth. They are the 2020 Thrift Studio Art Co-Chairs.

Art & Color Artists

Artists are Alec DeJesus, Ana Sadeh, Anne Beletic, Brandon Harris, Brenda Bogart, Carolyn Daniel, Charlie French, David L. Henderson, M.D., Ginger Ray Walker, Hannah Brown, Janie Stidham, Jenny Grumbles, Laura Goodson, Linda Chidsey, Lindsey Meyer, Marcy Cook, Melissa Auberty, Mione Plant, Rachel Nash, Ross von Rosenberg, and Taelor Fisher.

Thrift Studio features luxury furnishings and original art. Its dramatically discounted with 100 percent of proceeds benefiting Dwell with Dignity’s mission. Dallas interior designers for Thrift Studio include Cathy Kincaid Interiors, Leslie Jenkins Interiors, Madre Dallas, M. Wilcox Design, Morgan Farrow Interiors, Pickering House Interiors, Twelve Twenty, and Lindley Arthur Interiors.

Thrift Studio Preview Party April 1

An opening preview party is set for April 1, from 6-9 p.m., at Thrift Studio. The party features cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a first chance to shop the studio’s luxury home furnishings and art. Tickets are $125 for general admission, with VIP tickets for $175 offering premiere shopping between 6 – 7 p.m.

The 2020 Thrift Studio, benefiting Dwell with Dignity, is April 2 to May 2 at The International at Turtle Creek, 150 Turtle Creek Blvd. in Dallas. The pop-up store will be open Monday through Saturday, from 10 a.m.–5 p.m., and is free to enter. For more information and tickets to the Opening Preview Party, visit thriftstudio.com.

Dwell with Dignity is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to help families escape poverty and homelessness through design, one family at a time. We partner with the interior design industry and social services agencies to provide home furnishings to families who have managed to obtain permanent housing, but do not have the funds to purchase the many items needed to make their new residence a home, including all furniture, art, bedding, kitchen supplies, food in the pantry and their first night’s meal. Visit dwellwithdignity.org for more information.

