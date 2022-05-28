ROISD Launches Red Oak READS!, Other Summer Programs

Facebook

(RED OAK, TX) — School’s out for SUMMER…but now what to do with the kids that are moments away from uttering the dreaded words ‘I’m bored.’

Red Oak ISD summer school, camps, and additional programs are gearing up to promote year-round learning for students and offer intervention, acceleration, and fun activities. While most summer school programs are for intervention, this year the district has launched Red Oak READS for all students to complete bingo-style boards!

The goal is to encourage students to read throughout the summer, set their own goals, participate in scavenger hunts, and qualify for cool prizes!

Sign Up for Red Oak Reads Online

Students can sign-up online and download their bingo board to start right away! Be sure to download and color Flat Herkimer (the Hawk Mascot) to take around to photo locations! The District began promoting the program through English and reading classes at all grades in May and posted READ posters throughout the district to promote the program.

“Our students thrive with activities and a little fun competition,” said ROISD Superintendent Brenda Sanford. “Red Oak READS can be fun for the whole family! We encourage our community to get involved and provide reading locations for students at businesses and at home.”

Students can mark off bingo squares for reading while on vacation, under the stars, or near water. They can also read poetry or a comic book, read to their pet, or take a selfie at the library.

For more information and to signup today, visit the ROISD website at https://www.redoakisd.org/roreads

Another new program launched this year by the Red Oak High School Student Council is a Hawk Leadership Camp for students going into grades 4-8. Participants will receive three days of training to develop leadership skills, character, and a powerful student voice. The camp will include general sessions, breakout sessions, service projects, and guest speakers!

The camp will take place July 26-28 from 9-11:30 a.m. at Red Oak High School. Register before July 11, 2022, for the early bird price of just $40 including a camp shirt. After July, the price increases to $50.

For more information and to register, visit https://www.redoakisd.org/Page/4981

Red Oak ISD Athletics offers numerous camps as well which are listed on the website – https://www.redoakisd.org/Page/4078