Yappy Hour At The Stoneleigh August 30

Pet-friendly Dallas hotel The Stoneleigh supports the local no-kill animal shelter, Operation Kindness, with a special evening fundraiser August 30. The event features fun activities and animal adoption opportunities. The public is invited to attend this free event to celebrate Dog Days of Summer with a Yappy Hour on their “paw-tio.”

Find Your Furever Friend

Who knows, you might find a “furever friend” at The Stoneleigh’s Yappy Hour. From 4-7 p.m. Friday, Operation Kindness will have its adoptable dogs on the patio at Perle on Maple for guests to meet, greet, and adopt.

Adopters and supporters alike are welcome to enjoy the last dog days of summer. Enjoy signature cocktails, bar bites, and much more. A portion of all cocktail proceeds will benefit Operation Kindness, the original and largest No-Kill animal shelter in North Texas. The Stoneleigh will match the money raised at their Yappy Hour.

Treats for our four-legged friends will also be available from Po Dan’s Dog Treats and Three Dog Bakery.

Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh

Le Méridien Dallas, The Stoneleigh, is a historic luxury boutique hotel offering 176 guest rooms (including 73 suites), nine meeting spaces, restaurant and bar, outdoor pool, numerous amenities, and impeccable service. Located in the vibrant Uptown neighborhood of Dallas (2927 Maple Avenue, Dallas, TX 75201), The Stoneleigh is just minutes from the Arts District, downtown Dallas, Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, and Dallas Love Field Airport. Visit lemeridiendallasstoneleigh.com for more information.

Operation Kindness-Largest No Kill Animal Shelter

The original and largest no-kill animal shelter in North Texas, based in Carrollton, whose mission is to care for homeless cats and dogs in a no-kill environment until each is adopted into responsible homes and to advocate humane values and behavior. Their vision: A world where all cats and dogs have loving, responsible, forever homes.

Since its founding in 1976, Operation Kindness has saved more than 105,000 homeless animals. They take pride in an ability to treat and rehabilitate the dogs and cats in their care, giving them an opportunity to experience a great quality of life.

North Texas daily faces the challenge of how to tackle the homeless pet population issue. Operation Kindness serves as a partner for 74 municipal shelters and rescue groups. These shelters/groups have animals in need of lifesaving medical care, or are simply low on space. When we work together, we can truly make a difference for homeless pets in North Texas. In 2018, Operation Kindness was responsible for 4,825 adoptions, while 1,5;67 animals received foster care and 5,123 animals received care.

