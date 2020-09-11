Workout Anytime Duncanville joins 9-11 Stair Climb

Workout Anytime Duncanville joined in a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb for three days, from September 8-11. Over a dozen of the fitness brand’s 160 locations participated in the event. Participants used their stair climb machines to complete 110 flights of stairs. That’s the same amount of floors first responders completed during the 9/11 rescue mission.

It has been 19 years since the twin towers at the World Trade Center were attacked. Local police and fire departments were invited to participate with the general public, with or without full professional gear. Individuals participating in the stair-climbing event receive a free t-shirt and are included in a raffle for free months of membership and training sessions. They are selling commemorative t-shirts for $20, with a portion of the proceeds going towards the Duncanville Fire Department.

Michelle Rivera at Workout Anytime Duncanville

Michelle Rivera, regional manager of Workout Anytime Duncanville, said, “The 9/11 Challenge represents exactly what the name implies, a challenge. By overcoming our limitations we get a glimpse of what the brave men and women of the fire department went through on that fateful day. By completing this challenge, we gain respect and admiration for their efforts, determination, and sacrifice.”

The stair climb machines were placed six feet apart to maintain social distancing, with participants required to sign up to use them. Machines are wiped down after each use in accordance with required safety procedures.

“We’re proud to see our franchise owners coming together with their local communities to honor the memories of those who lost their lives on September 11, 2001 and raise money for first responders,” said Steve Strickland, CEO of Workout Anytime. “This year has demonstrated that we’re stronger together, and we’re planning to continue giving back to those in need in the communities that we call home.”

“As we host 9/11 Memorial Stair Climbs and welcome people back into our clubs, keeping our members, staff and franchisees safe continues to be of the utmost importance,” said Strickland. “Living a healthy lifestyle — both mentally and physically — has never been more important, and we’re committed to finding ways to be a resource for our members as we continue to navigate this year together.”

