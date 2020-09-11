Register Your Neighborhood for Midlothian National Night Out

Make Sure Your Neighborhood Registers For National Night Out

With an unusual spring, most of us have been staying inside and keeping to ourselves more than normal. For those of us living in large neighborhoods, you might only know a few of your neighbors. National Night Out is a great opportunity to come together (at a safe distance) and get to know your neighbors.

The annual community-police partnership known as National Night Out (NNO) will be held across the country this year on Tuesday, October 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. Residents and businesses throughout Midlothian are invited to decorate yards and storefronts, string blue lights and turn on porch lights, keeping with the theme “Putting Unity in the Community.”

According to Officer Hughes, Midlothian’s Community Services and Crime Prevention Officer, Midlothian ranked second in the State of Texas for NNO 2019. He hopes this year the City of Midlothian will have an even better National Night Out.

He says, “Neighborhoods can organize socially-distanced block parties and parades or individuals can hold front yard cookouts. The point is to generate goodwill in our community with our police force and each other.”

Officer Hughes encourages groups to register their events in order to receive an information packet and to be listed on the event site. Also, members of our police department will make appearances at every celebration.

To register your neighborhood to participate visit the City of Midlothian’s website and complete the registration form by October 1 https://www.midlothian.tx.us/FormCenter/Police-12/National-Night-Out-Registration-Form-202-69. For questions, contact Officer Hughes at [email protected]

Save

Comments

comments